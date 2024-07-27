Why Oyster Steak Is Such A Difficult Beef Cut To Find

For many, oyster steak is an unfamiliar term, and that's not surprising, considering it's a difficult cut to find. Oyster steak — known as spider steak in Australia – got its name in America from its shape, which is reminiscent of an oyster shell with its wavy edges. While it doesn't look like a spider, its fat tissue does, forming a branching pattern similar to a web. The cut is found on the back of each hip bone on the hind of the cow.

The reason why oyster steak is hard to find is that most butcher shops receive only the eight primal cuts of meat, like loin and round, divided into their subprimals, such as beef tenderloin (from the loin) and top round (from the round). As oyster steak isn't part of the main primals, most butchers don't receive it. There also aren't many oyster steak cuts available because it's small, and each cow only has two. This means they run out quickly — if you can find a shop that carries them.