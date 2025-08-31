You Should Be Asking Your Butcher For This Underrated Cut Of Steak

If you've ever settled into a Brazilian barbecue, you've likely experienced the Rodizio style, an endless procession of skewered meats carved tableside until you surrender. While the flavor is unforgettable, it is nearly impossible to dig into everything. Still, there's one underrated cut you should never skip at a churrasco: the picanha. Picanha is a steak whose sumptuous, beefy juices will linger on your palate and haunt your cravings for days, especially if you relish a thick fat cap. It's taken from the upper portion of the rump near the sirloin, which is the biceps femoris, or the hamstring muscle. Picanha carries a distinctive crescent-moon shape and is more popularly referred to as coulotte or sirloin cap in the U.S. Once you've tasted it, you'll be inspired to master the art of grilling this underrated cut of steak yourself. The challenge with picanha is that it isn't readily available in mainstream supermarkets, as most people in the States gravitate toward leaner, diminutive classics, like filet mignon for a special dinner or a ribeye for a cookout on the grill. So, you'll have to ask your butcher for this cut of steak.

When buying picanha from the butcher, there are a few key considerations to keep in mind. Perhaps the most important one is weighing the cut before taking it home. A proper picanha should not weigh more than 1.5 kilograms, or between 2 and 3 pounds. Anything heavier could indicate portions from other sections. Also, look for a cut that's thick with the fat evenly layered with a clean white or pale cream fat cap.