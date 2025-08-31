You Should Be Asking Your Butcher For This Underrated Cut Of Steak
If you've ever settled into a Brazilian barbecue, you've likely experienced the Rodizio style, an endless procession of skewered meats carved tableside until you surrender. While the flavor is unforgettable, it is nearly impossible to dig into everything. Still, there's one underrated cut you should never skip at a churrasco: the picanha. Picanha is a steak whose sumptuous, beefy juices will linger on your palate and haunt your cravings for days, especially if you relish a thick fat cap. It's taken from the upper portion of the rump near the sirloin, which is the biceps femoris, or the hamstring muscle. Picanha carries a distinctive crescent-moon shape and is more popularly referred to as coulotte or sirloin cap in the U.S. Once you've tasted it, you'll be inspired to master the art of grilling this underrated cut of steak yourself. The challenge with picanha is that it isn't readily available in mainstream supermarkets, as most people in the States gravitate toward leaner, diminutive classics, like filet mignon for a special dinner or a ribeye for a cookout on the grill. So, you'll have to ask your butcher for this cut of steak.
When buying picanha from the butcher, there are a few key considerations to keep in mind. Perhaps the most important one is weighing the cut before taking it home. A proper picanha should not weigh more than 1.5 kilograms, or between 2 and 3 pounds. Anything heavier could indicate portions from other sections. Also, look for a cut that's thick with the fat evenly layered with a clean white or pale cream fat cap.
Best way to cook a picanha steak
Picanha is one of those cuts that often tastes better at a restaurant, especially at Brazilian steakhouses where it's cooked over an open-flame charcoal bed. That doesn't mean it won't taste delicious at home, but it may not quite by the same. This cut doesn't need much fuss. A generous coating of coarse salt (and maybe a touch of cracked black pepper) is all it takes, then let it cook until the outer layers form a well-crusted sear. However, one rule is sacrosanct: keep the fat cap intact. The French go the other way, trimming it down when serving coulotte and frites. But if you're choosing to grill, let the fat work for you, slowly rendering and basting the meat. That's where the true beauty of a picanha steak lies, anyway. In traditional churrasco style, the steak is cut and folded into a C-shape on skewers made of bay wood and grilled over grape wood embers, a process known as espetada.
If you don't want to fire up the grill, just sear picanha fat-side down in a hot cast-iron skillet with a light drizzle of oil, then slide it into the oven until it's cooked to your preferred doneness. Either way, let the meat rest before carving, and always cut it against the grain for maximum tenderness. When done right, the fat in a picanha steak will melt into the beef, creating a layered, umami-packed steak that's juicy and downright unforgettable. Once you've nailed the process, it won't be long before this underrated cut becomes a favorite. The fact that it's kinder on the wallet only sweetens the deal.