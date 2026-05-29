20 Aldi Finds To Look Out For In June 2026
Summertime is just around the corner, and the season is the perfect time to be outside. Backyard barbecues, park hangs, and pool parties are what everyone looks forward to as the chill leaves the air. With thoughts turning to parties, Aldi knows that now is the time to stock up on grilling supplies, cool treats, drinks, snacks, and other necessities to make your backyard hangs legendary. Shopping at Aldi is good for the budget, so stocking up here will be your best bet to affordably entertain.
We put together a list of new finds on the store's shelves that are worth keeping an eye out for when you shop this June. As is always the case with grocery chains, due to Aldi often sourcing from regional suppliers not everything is available everywhere. (It isn't just German Aldis that will surprise you with their differences.) Keep in mind that prices may vary, as well.
Avocado Oil Sweet Potato Chips
Starting June 3, you can find two new flavors of Clancy's Sweet Potato Chips which are fried in avocado oil on Aldi shelves. Whether you like a bit of heat or prefer a fun, creamy vibe, the new flavors will have something for you. Each bag will cost you $2.99.
Bremer Ranch Pickle Chips
No need to dip these fried pickles, as the coating is already ranch flavored. Heat these up in the oven or air fryer for a quick, fun treat. The Bremer Ranch Pickle Chips are available starting June 3 for $6.19.
Crofton XL Snackle Box
This extra-large snack box is perfect for your next outing. Pull this out on a hike for a playful charcuterie board on the go. This one comes with adjustable dividers to fit any size of snack. The Crofton XL Snackle Box comes in white, green, or pink for $7.99 starting June 3.
Mama Cozzi's Pit Smoked Beef Brisket with Southern Style Cheese Sauce Flatbread Pizza
Our current favorite Aldi pizza is a bold fusion from Mama Cozzi's, so we have high expectations for this new product. The pit smoked beef brisket comes with a Southern-style cheese sauce made with 100% real cheese along with caramelized onions and red bell peppers. Pick up the Mama Cozzi's Pit Smoked Beef Brisket with Southern Style Cheese Sauce Flatbread Pizza starting June 3 for $6.99.
Crofton Cast Iron Skinny Grill Pan
With multiple colors to choose from, this skinny grill pan will get you sear marks on steaks, veggies, or whatever else you choose to cook on the stovetop this summer. The Crofton Cast Iron Skinny Grill Pan will hit store shelves on June 24 and sell for $14.99.
Crofton Cast Iron 2 in 1 Deep Skillet
The lid on this cast iron pot doubles as a shallow frying pan for extra versatility. In case you weren't aware, Crofton is the maker of the cast iron French oven that's a dupe for Le Creuset, which Aldi customers love. The Crofton Cast Iron 2 in 1 Deep Skillet comes out on June 10 for $19.99.
The Grill Master Collection
This box of 7.37 pounds of beef, pork, and chicken will get you ready for your summer grill party. The collection comes with New York strip steaks, bacon-wrapped beef top sirloin steaks, beef burgers, pork chops, and chicken breasts with rib meat; meaning there's something for everyone but the vegetarians. The Grill Master Collection comes out on June 3 and will cost $64.99.
Sundae Shoppe Stracciatella Dipped Cookie Sandwiches
This returning favorite at Aldi offers six ice cream sandwiches made with chocolate chip ice cream and cocoa cookies which are dipped in a cocoa glaze that's hiding hazelnut pieces and small wafer crumbs. Expect to see these Sundae Shoppe Stracciatella Dipped Cookie Sandwiches starting June 3 selling for $3.99.
Crofton 11-inch Stainless Steel Honeycomb Fry Pan
Crofton is bringing back its stainless steel honeycomb HexClad pan dupe. The honeycomb etching gives it scratch resistance and makes it easier to clean. Returning on June 3, the Crofton 11-inch Stainless Steel Honeycomb Fry Pan is a steal at $19.99.
Benton's Dipped Ice Cream Cones
These tasty, dipped ice cream cones return in salted caramel, sprinkles, or hazelnut flavor. They're a great way to spruce up a fun afternoon on the back porch or a picnic at the park. Each box comes with six cones and will be available starting June 3 for $2.99.
VitaLife Organic Electrolytes Spritzer
Arriving in two flavors, lemonade and strawberry lemonade, this sparkling electrolyte spritzer by VitaLife is back by popular demand. The spritzer has just 40 calories in a 12 ounce can, so it's a great way to stay hydrated. The VitaLife Organic Electrolytes Spritzer will return on June 3 for $1.79.
Crofton Icon Drinking Glasses
These cute glasses with multiple patterns to choose from look exactly like something you would buy at Anthropologie for three times the price. Pick up one of these Crofton Icon Drinking Glasses starting June 17 for $4.99.
Bremer Pizza Roll Ups
Sold in pepperoni or margherita flavors, these pizza rollups are essentially pizza-flavored taquitos. The tortillas are filled with pizza ingredients then wrapped-up and ready to bake in your oven for just 10 minutes. The Bremer Pizza Roll Ups are available starting June 10 for $4.99.
Breakfast Best Apple Cinnamon or Blueberry Stuffed Waffles
Like the sausage, egg, and cheese stuffed waffles which Aldi has sold before, these waffles are filled. Unlike the savory waffles, these ones are sweet with either blueberry or apple cinnamon filling. Arriving in stores on June 17, the new Breakfast Best Stuffed Waffles will run for $4.99.
Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice
Italian Ices are returning to Aldi shelves this summer to help you cool off. Fat-free and made with real fruit juice, these cold treats are a life-saver on a hot summer's day. These six-count boxes of Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice will arrive on June 24 for $2.89.
Specially Selected Hot Honey Brioche Buns
Aldi's Specially Selected Brioche Buns will soon come in the popular flavor of hot honey. These would be great for deli sandwiches, hamburgers, or grilled chicken patties; making them a great choice for a cookout. A package of six will be available starting June 24 for $3.99.
Crofton Leather Wrapped Mug
Just in time for Father's Day, Aldi will offer a leather-wrapped to-go mug that says "#1 Dad" on it to make sure your father knows he's better than all the other dads — or at least that you think so. The Crofton Leather Wrapped Mug comes out on June 3 for $8.99.
Crofton Floating Cooler
When it's hot out, it's time for you and your friends to hit the pool. Keep your next pool party hydrated and fed with a floating cooler that includes a compartment to hold ice for drinks. The Crofton Floating Cooler is available on June 17 for $39.99.
Specially Selected Brioche Pretzel Rolls
Arriving just in time for grilling season, these pretzel rolls will elevate any hot dog or sausage that's coming fresh off the barbecue. A package comes with six soft, savory, and sweet pretzel rolls, so you may need more than one. The rolls come out on June 24 and will sell for $4.59.
Crofton Master Cutting Board
This 3-layered cutting board comes in either mint or white, so you've got options to match your decor. The handy kitchen classic will also save you counter space thanks to its compartments which offer extra storage. The Crofton Master Cutting Board comes out on June 3 for $12.99.