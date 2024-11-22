The Ultimate Guide To Hot Honey

Hot honey is everywhere. The condiment that people are dying to try isn't exactly new, but in recent years it feels like it's come into its own, with everyone from Wendy's including it in its sandwiches to Dunkin' teaming up with hot honey brands. Honestly, though, we're kinda surprised it's taken people this long to realize how delicious hot honey is. The perfect balance of sweet and spicy, hot honey provides any meal with a double-punch of flavor, and a drizzle of the piquant sauce can complement both savory and sweet menu items with its innovative profile.

As with any culinary sensation that takes the world by storm, though, it's natural to want to get to the bottom of what this fiery honey actually is — and where it came from. Is it the brainchild of a single food trailblazer, or does it have more established roots? Is making it really just as simple as combining chilies with honey and hoping for the best? Plus, if you're not making it, what's the best hot honey brand to go for, and how do you use it once it's in your kitchen? With our one-stop-shop guide to hot honey, you'll never be wondering any of these things again.