My Favorite Aldi Pizza Is A Bold Flavor Fusion

Picture it: Sweet and savory Korean barbecue sauce. Tender beef. Sharp onions, flavorful mushrooms, a pop of color from broccoli. All situated on a bed of crispy crust and wrapped in a blanket of mozzarella. Don't you want to raincheck whatever dinner plans you had and eat Mama Cozzi's ultra-thin Korean-style bulgogi pizza?

Well, never go to the grocery store hungry. That's what they tell you. Go shopping with a list, and only buy things on that list. Remember that most food products don't look as mouthwatering as the picture that's on the package. All of these things considered, the temptation of frozen pizza is always hanging over any grocery shopper's head. For me, no temptation is greater than Mama Cozzi's bulgogi pizza.

Don't get me wrong, I love frozen pizza. This stuff is a "temptation" only in the sense that I feel I should limit how much processed, pre-prepared food I eat and/or serve to my family. The only "problem" is that I want to buy out the supply of this Aldi freezer find for under $5 every time I see it. Yes, Korean-style bulgogi pizza is a rotating item, only available occasionally. The rarity only contributes to my cravings. If it were around all the time, I might be able to better ignore it. Instead, anytime that box is sitting in the freezer with its pop of green broccoli and those thin strips of glistening beef? My stomach growls in the checkout line.