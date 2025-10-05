The Cheap Aldi Cast Iron French Oven You'll Swear Is From Le Creuset
Like most grocery stores that sell own-brand and white-labeled products, Aldi is well known for its convincing copycats. Some of them are even made by big-name brands, and many consistently get rave reviews. But the best Aldi dupe isn't found in the dairy aisle or the freezer section but instead with the home goods. Available in three sizes and two colors, the Crofton branded French oven (which is just a subcategory of Dutch ovens) appears almost identical to Dutch ovens sold by Le Creuset, with the rich color of the blue Crofton enamel particularly close to the iconic French kitchenware brand's azure colorway.
The most notable difference between Aldi's dupe and the real thing? Price. And it's not even close. Crofton French ovens and Dutch ovens start at $19.99 for a 2-quart version, and there are similarly priced 6-quart Dutch ovens and 4.6-quart French ovens. All three are usually under $30. Le Creuset Dutch ovens, on the other hand, retail for around $300 for a pot that holds 2.75 quarts, and $415 for a 5-quart volume.
Crofton also differs from Le Creuset in variety, particularly when it comes to color. Like many of Aldi's limited-time products, these enameled pots are released annually. Last year, the Dutch and French ovens were available in dark green along with cream, and they've also appeared in a deep red in previous years. Le Creuset, on the other hand, offers 72 colorways, many of them iconic. Whether the perfect color is worth more than tenfold the price of Aldi's option is up to you.
How Crofton French and Dutch ovens hold up in the kitchen
Overall, reviews from the long-term owners of these enameled pots are excellent. One Redditor reports that the Aldi Crofton Dutch oven that they've used for six years is holding up great, despite the fact that they "beat the hell out of it," including washing it in the dishwasher. Another Reddit user mentions that their Dutch oven "cleans up so easy" and that it's going strong after a year of use. In fact, it's hard to find a bad review of Aldi's Crofton line, with the more readily available cast iron skillets and griddles receiving high praise too.
One small potential issue with Aldi's Crofton Dutch and French ovens is heat tolerance. Aldi's earlier Crofton pots can reportedly withstand oven temperatures of up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit safely, while rival products such as those from Le Creuset can take up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. There is a question mark over this information, however, as the manufacturer lists a blanket heat tolerance of 500 degrees Fahrenheit for its products. While some keen bakers might need a maxed-out oven for bread, 482 degrees Fahrenheit is still very hot, and many sourdough recipes don't even require that.
Generally, the handle of enameled cast iron is what lowers its heat tolerance. Le Creuset sells its pans with a range of hardier handles priced as upgrades to get around this problem. As you might imagine, there's a better value alternative to plumping for Le Creuset over Aldi's dupe. You can get great value replacement handles on Amazon (like this one from HUASAI), just remember to check the reviews for temperature details, as manufacturers can be specific about materials but rarely mention a specific maximum oven temperature.
Nabbing an Aldi Dutch or French oven might be tough; here's how to give it your best shot
As the Dutch and French ovens seem to be available for a limited time, you might have to look around a few Aldi stores to find one. You can do this online by clicking on the ZIP code in the top left corner of the Aldi website, then researching your area and clicking on other nearby stores. If you don't get lucky this year, become an r/Aldi lurker on Reddit and be ready for the next "Dutch oven alert!"
Eagle-eyed budget shoppers will also notice other great bargains from Crofton throughout the year to tide you over while you wait. These range from spooky season finds like Halloween mugs and pumpkin cake pans to cast-iron skillets and enameled frying pans.
Some Reddit users have even found a bread-making kit at their local Aldi stores, which is designed to be used with Crofton's Le Creuset style Dutch and French ovens and their equally beautiful bread domes. For Aldi diehards, it's all about remaining agile. Came in for milk? If you head to those middle aisles to check out the Aldi Finds, you could leave with pretty much anything. At least it's bound to be a pretty great bargain.