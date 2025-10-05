The Cheap Aldi Cast Iron French Oven You'll Swear Is From Le Creuset

Like most grocery stores that sell own-brand and white-labeled products, Aldi is well known for its convincing copycats. Some of them are even made by big-name brands, and many consistently get rave reviews. But the best Aldi dupe isn't found in the dairy aisle or the freezer section but instead with the home goods. Available in three sizes and two colors, the Crofton branded French oven (which is just a subcategory of Dutch ovens) appears almost identical to Dutch ovens sold by Le Creuset, with the rich color of the blue Crofton enamel particularly close to the iconic French kitchenware brand's azure colorway.

The most notable difference between Aldi's dupe and the real thing? Price. And it's not even close. Crofton French ovens and Dutch ovens start at $19.99 for a 2-quart version, and there are similarly priced 6-quart Dutch ovens and 4.6-quart French ovens. All three are usually under $30. Le Creuset Dutch ovens, on the other hand, retail for around $300 for a pot that holds 2.75 quarts, and $415 for a 5-quart volume.

Crofton also differs from Le Creuset in variety, particularly when it comes to color. Like many of Aldi's limited-time products, these enameled pots are released annually. Last year, the Dutch and French ovens were available in dark green along with cream, and they've also appeared in a deep red in previous years. Le Creuset, on the other hand, offers 72 colorways, many of them iconic. Whether the perfect color is worth more than tenfold the price of Aldi's option is up to you.