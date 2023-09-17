We Went To A German Aldi And These Were The Things That Surprised Us

The first time I ever went to an Aldi, I was on my honeymoon in Figueira da Foz, Portugal. Like many newlyweds, my husband I and were trying to have as much fun as possible... while keeping our spending to a minimum. So, we asked the receptionist at our hotel where we could get some cheap eats ("No, we mean really cheap"), and he pointed us on our happy way. Fifteen minutes later, I found myself in a warehouse crammed with glimmering products — including a 2-pound box of cold spinach spaghetti salad, which I carried back to my hotel room like a trophy and nibbled on for days. (If you'd like to make your own, try this penne pasta version).

When I eventually headed back to the United States, I was pleased to find that Aldi was becoming a phenomenon in my home country, as well. And, while I never found that same spaghetti salad again, I did fall in love with some of the supermarket's best products. I'm talking about the take-and-bake pizzas, the salad kits, and, yes, the warm fluffy goodness of Aldi's German-style pretzels.

So, when I finally found myself in Germany — a.k.a, Home of My Favorite Supermarket — I could not wait to stick a quarter (euro?) into my shopping cart and give that baby a whirl. Full of hope and, admittedly, expectations, I waltzed into the O.G. Aldi chain... and quickly realized that I was in a whole new world.