Enjoy Charcuterie On The Go With A Genius Tackle Box Hack

You may have heard of appetizer boards and charcuterie towers, now say hello to the "snackle box." To properly prepare this container traditionally used for bait and tackle, it's recommended that you grab a new one from the store before filling it full of snacks — no one wants to eat various meats and cheeses out of something that previously held fishing supplies. Then make sure to give each section of your new tackle box a nice clean with warm water and soap before adding any food items, just to be extra safe.

If you are still concerned about cleanliness, you can line each section with parchment paper before adding any food. However, depending on the style of the tackle box, this could mean grabbing a pair of scissors and cutting a ton of little squares for each section. After it's been thoroughly sanitized, you can start adding your favorite goodies to each section.

If you are packing perishables such as cured meats and cheeses, it's best to keep your tackle box refrigerated until it's time to travel and then transfer to a cooler or insulated bag. Things that melt easily such as chocolates and spreads should also be enjoyed quickly after transporting. Veggies, fruits, crackers, and packaged goodies will all last much longer than easily perishable foods, so consider just how long your items will be stored before organizing your snack selections.