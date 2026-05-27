9 Costco Must-Haves To Look For In June 2026

Summer is almost here — time to stock up on cool treats, hot salsas, and whatever else Costco has been quietly adding to its shelves lately. New finds at the warehouse megastore have popped up in the past few months that have been drawing attention online, and Daily Meal has been keeping up with what's been said. We've put together a list of some of these new must-haves to start your summer strong. Don't worry, we've left out these 10 foods customers say are overrated.

We read through Reddit, watched TikTok, and scrolled through Instagram to find recent products people are excited about. As is always the case with Costco, not everything is available everywhere. It's not just international Costcos that have different products, but regional Costcos within the U.S. as well. The prices listed below are all the high end of the spectrum — some areas may have the products at a lower price. Read on to find your new favorite food for the summer of 2026!