9 Costco Must-Haves To Look For In June 2026
Summer is almost here — time to stock up on cool treats, hot salsas, and whatever else Costco has been quietly adding to its shelves lately. New finds at the warehouse megastore have popped up in the past few months that have been drawing attention online, and Daily Meal has been keeping up with what's been said. We've put together a list of some of these new must-haves to start your summer strong. Don't worry, we've left out these 10 foods customers say are overrated.
We read through Reddit, watched TikTok, and scrolled through Instagram to find recent products people are excited about. As is always the case with Costco, not everything is available everywhere. It's not just international Costcos that have different products, but regional Costcos within the U.S. as well. The prices listed below are all the high end of the spectrum — some areas may have the products at a lower price. Read on to find your new favorite food for the summer of 2026!
Frosty Peach and Mango Fruit Shaped Ice Cream
The viral peach- and mango-shaped ice cream bars are now at Costco. On Reddit, customers are saying these are just as sweet and creamy as the versions found at Asian markets like H Mart, but half the price. At Costco, a 6-pack of Frosty Peach and Mango Fruit Shaped Ice Creams costs $11.69.
Nutella Ice Cream Cones
Nutella on ice cream is a winning pairing we've talked about before, and now Costco is carrying the combination in a delicious cone. A fan on Reddit said it was the "best frozen treat I've ever had." Costco is selling a box of 10 Nutella Ice Cream Cones for $10.79.
Sonoma Blue Marble Jack Cheese
Perfect for grilling season, Costco now carries pre-sliced Blue Marble Jack cheese for your burgers. This cheese is creamy, tangy, and light on the blue while still bringing some funk. Pick up a 32-ounce pack of Sonoma Cheese Sliced Blue Marble Jack at your Costco for $9.99.
Kirkland Signature Twice Baked Pistachio Filled Croissants
Our reviewer called the new Pistachio croissants from Costco "my new love language." On Reddit, a fan said they are "probably my favorite pastry from Costco in years." Find out for yourself if they live up to the hype and are enough to surpass acts of service if that's currently your love language. A 6-pack of Kirkland Signature Twice Baked Pistachio Filled Croissants runs $9.99.
Korean BBQ Flavored Spam
Give your SPAM musubi, tacos, or egg dishes a twist with Korean barbecue flavor. On TikTok, the new flavor carried by Costco is getting noticed. Eight cans of Korean BBQ-flavored Spam are for sale at Costco for $25.99.
Kinder's Organic Gold Label Sauce Variety Pack
A top find on Instagram, Costco now carries an organic variety pack of fun Kinder's barbecue sauce flavors. Kinder's is our favorite barbecue sauce for chicken, so this pack with Hot Honey Glaze, Founder's Reserve, and Sweet Chili Garlic is worth a pickup! The three different sauces in the Kinder's Organic Gold Label Sauce Variety Pack run $13.99.
Riverwalk Cantina Hot Honey Habanero Salsa
Hot honey is still having a moment, and for good reason. The combination of sweet and spicy works well, and it keeps people coming back. It makes sense to find it in a salsa. A reviewer on YouTube reports that this salsa has a nice heat and a good flavor. Costco sells a 32-ounce jar of Riverwalk Cantina Hot Honey Habanero Salsa for $5.79.
Somos Taco Cooking Sauce Variety Pack
If you're already upping your taco night game with our cheese hack, take it another step further with two flavorful cooking sauces for your taco filling. On Instagram, users love how quick and easy it is to make a delicious taco with these sauces. Costco sells the Somos Taco Cooking Sauce Variety Pack for $9.99.
Peak Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Protein Bars
Customers on Reddit say this grass-fed whey protein bar tastes more like a candy bar. Give your workout a delicious hit of 12 grams of protein with a chocolate peanut butter crunch. Some feel the macros could be better, but if you're looking for flavor, give these bars a shot. A box of 20 Peak Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Protein Bars costs $19.89.