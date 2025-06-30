13 International Costco Groceries You Can't Find In The US
One of the best parts of traveling to a foreign country is experiencing the local food scene. While this may include stopping for a kebab at a street stand, strolling through a farmers market, or dining at a three-star Michelin restaurant, perhaps one of the most unique lenses through which to learn about a culture is a visit to a grocery store. In some countries, this experience is made even more exciting by the presence of a Costco warehouse.
According to a recent filing by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Costco operates in 14 countries, many of which boast several locations. Though there are similarities between domestic and international Costco warehouses, including the layout of the store and the fact that you can use your membership at any location worldwide, there are some key differences. In addition to some impressive food court items that we wish we had here in the U.S., the grocery section of these international Costco locations is as diverse as the countries within which they are located.
We were curious to find out what some of these unusual groceries were, so we took a deep dive down the international Costco rabbit hole. What we found gave us a serious case of FOMO and reminded us that people across the globe have diverse and unique palates.
Canada: Aero chocolate
With 109 locations, Canada is second only to the U.S. and Puerto Rico in terms of the total number of Costco locations globally. Among the primary differences between the Costco warehouses in Canada and those in the U.S. is that the labels on products are written in both English and French, to accommodate the millions of French-speaking citizens of the country. You can also buy a heaping portion of poutine from the iconic food court, which is arguably as Canadian as it gets.
One grocery item you will find at some Canadian Costco locations is a selection of Aero chocolate bars. This brand, which now belongs to Nestlé, has been around since 1935. Though born in the U.K., its popularity has expanded to markets globally, including Ireland, South Africa, Australia, Japan, and Canada. Sadly, you won't often find these bars in the U.S. Nestlé made a concerted effort to market the brand here in the 1980s with limited success, which means it is virtually impossible to find them in grocery stores domestically.
What sets Aero chocolate bars apart from others is their unique, bubbly texture. This distinctive mouthfeel is achieved through a special aeration technique that infuses molten chocolate with air pockets which settle as the bars harden. The result is an interactive, one-of-a-kind, chocolate-eating experience that is popular abroad, but not as well-received here in the U.S.
United Kingdom: Custom cakes with online ordering
When it comes to Costco, one of the greatest perks of membership is access to its stellar bakery. While the bakery in the U.S. is quite impressive, the bakery in the U.K. may put ours to shame. With 29 stores to choose from, Brits can access any number of delectable baked goods at any time, as long as they are card-carrying members.
Not only do British Costco warehouses boast a selection of grab-and-go cakes in different flavors not often carried in the U.S., including carrot cake, red velvet, Victoria sponge, and a chocolate fudge variety, but they have something we don't that we are quite frankly envious of. Those residing in the U.K. can order one of Costco's mammoth custom cakes online! Anyone who is familiar with the antiquated nature of the custom cake ordering process from Costco stateside will understand what a big deal this is.
In addition to being able to order a cake online in the U.K., the number of different designs available puts our American selection to shame. Additionally, while the cake and frosting options are the same as here in the U.S., the filling choices are quite diverse, including chocolate, raspberry jam, vanilla, or a combination of raspberry jam with either chocolate or vanilla.
France: Rabbit
When you think of France, you might immediately think of French delicacies like baguettes, croissants, and crêpes. While you can certainly find many of these items at the two Costco locations in the country, there are other items available there that are certainly more distinctive, though equally as French. One such item can be found in the impressive meat department at the warehouse retailer.
The Costco in France sells rabbit, which may not seem particularly appetizing to us Americans, but is quite a common protein source in that country. Rabbits are a convenient, lean protein source that can be humanely and sustainably raised, making it the French equivalent of chicken here in the U.S.
Though there are a variety of ways to prepare rabbit, in France it is often braised or stewed, which allows for the lean meat to become tender while mellowing its gaminess. Common dishes include civet de lapin, which is similar in preparation to a classic boeuf Bourguignon, and lapin chasseur, or "hunter's style," which features a tomato-based sauce and mushrooms.
Mexico: Tripe
Mexico ranks third in terms of the total number of Costco locations internationally, with 41 locations. Not only do the Costco warehouses in Mexico have an impressive and affordable liquor selection where, not unsurprisingly, you can expect to find plenty of varieties of tequila, but they also have sizable and diverse meat departments with specialty cuts that are definitely specific to the country.
Among the more intriguing meats you can find at Costco in Mexico is honeycomb tripe or panza, which is the lining of the stomach of an animal. In Mexico, offal, including tripe, is a common ingredient featured in a variety of dishes. What most people don't know about tripe is that it can come from the stomach of any number of animals, though in most cases it is sourced from the pig or the cow.
Perhaps the most well-known Mexican dish featuring tripe is menudo. Often served as a cure for a hangover if you happen to have imbibed too much of that tequila for sale in the liquor department at Costco, this tripe stew is the ultimate comfort food. It features chili peppers, hominy, and lime juice, and is frequently served with tortillas for dipping.
Japan: Beef tongue
The Japanese food scene is among the most celebrated globally. While many people may think of sushi, teppanyaki, or hibachi when they contemplate Japanese cuisine, the country is no stranger to novelty foods and snacks of all kinds, many of which can be found at one of its 37 Costco locations scattered across the nation.
One of the more impressive areas located within a Japanese Costco is its meat department. Not only does the sheer selection of different cuts of Wagyu beef overshadow that of any American Costco meat department, the warehouse retailer boasts some unusual cuts that you simply won't find here in the U.S. Perhaps the most interesting of these is beef tongue, which is available whole and thinly sliced.
Beef tongue or gyutan is a popular delicacy that features prominently in many Japanese dishes, including yakiniku and shabu-shabu. Its use was popularized after World War II when there was a shortage of meat. Since then, its consumption has become something of a novelty, making it a luxury item that the Japanese are eager to seek out, which makes its presence at Costco even more of an oddity.
Spain: Ibérico pork
While the country of Spain may be best known for its wide array of tapas, cured ham, and paella, its citizens are no strangers to the wonders of a Costco megastore. This country has a modest collection of five locations, including a giant warehouse in the capital city of Madrid.
Perhaps it should surprise no one that Costco in Spain specializes in pork, as this protein source represents nearly 50% of the meat consumed in the country. Among the most prized types of pork in Spain is meat sourced from the black Ibérico pig. This breed of pig is considered a delicacy and is rather rare, making its presence at Costco a big deal indeed. Not only can you find dangling legs of Ibérico ham sold at the warehouse store, various cuts of the pork are also available in the fresh meat case.
Ibérico ham is identifiable by its characteristic purplish red hue and abundant marbling, which more closely resembles beef. This is a byproduct of the fact that these animals are allowed to roam on pastures where they consume a diet rich in acorns and native grasses. This gives the meat an intensely rich flavor punctuated with nuttiness and a buttery mouthfeel that is unlike any pork raised commercially here in the U.S.
Taiwan: Strawberry milk pudding
For a relatively small island nation, Taiwan has an impressive assemblage of 14 Costco warehouses, which represents a hefty amount of real estate occupied. Aside from a broader selection of Taiwanese, Japanese, and European brands of alcohol, some domestically-raised meat products, and a unique offering of packaged foods, many of the grocery products in Taiwan do look a lot like those you might find in the U.S. down to the USDA Prime beef on display.
One area of the store that does look substantially different is the bakery. A distinguishing feature is the number of desserts featuring fresh fruit on them, including a cantaloupe cake, a strawberry peach cheesecake, and a fruit trifle. That said, something truly different available there is a strawberry milk pudding, which comes in a package of 6 individual servings.
For the uninitiated, milk pudding is a Cantonese specialty that can be found across Asia. It is a custard-like dessert made from milk, sugar, and egg whites that resembles something of a cross between a French crème brûlée and an Italian panna cotta. These creamy desserts are often chilled and topped with fresh fruit before serving.
Sweden: Filmjölk
The Nordic country of Sweden consistently ranks among the happiest nations on the planet. While there is a lot to love about this Scandinavian country, we think one of its secrets to success is the presence of Costco. Though there is only one warehouse in Sweden, it is a well-stocked location with plenty of interesting products available for purchase.
Among the products you might expect to find at a Swedish Costco are a wide assortment of sausages, which are a popular street food in the country, a number of different types of European candies, shrimp in every possible permutation you can think of, and, of course, Swedish meatballs. One you probably have never heard of, however, is Filmjölk, which you will discover in the dairy case of the warehouse.
Filmjölk is a mesophilic dairy product that is similar in nature to yogurt. Mesophilic dairy products ferment at room temperature, making them more convenient to produce. Its texture is somewhat between that of plain yogurt and buttermilk. It has a taste that is not quite as sour as regular yogurt and has a rich butteriness that is very unique. It is frequently consumed at breakfast poured over cereal or muesli instead of plain milk.
Australia: Milo
Australia is home to 15 Costco locations. While these do resemble locations in the U.S. with many of the same products, there are a couple of notable differences. One difference is the food court, which sells the iconic Costco hot dog, albeit at a slightly lower price, but also has specialty items, like an Aussie steak pie.
In the grocery section, among the many convenience foods and snacks available, you will find something that may look slightly familiar, but is uniquely Australian — Milo. Milo is a chocolatey, malted powder manufactured by Nestlé that is similar to Ovaltine, but sweeter. Like Ovaltine, it is made from barley malted extract, cocoa, sugar, and milk solids, which are enriched with various vitamins and minerals.
This staple of Australian households was developed in 1934 in South Wales, Australia, and marketed as a fortified tonic food. Though it is sold in over 50 countries, it is not a product you will find at domestic Costcos. Costco in Australia sells a giant 1.5-kilogram value pack that contains 75 servings of this super drink, which can be mixed with either water, milk, or any non-dairy alternative.
China: Seaweed-flavored Lay's
Considering it is the second most populated country in the world, one might think China would have more than seven Costco warehouses, but it does not. That said, the stores that do exist are quite a lesson in cultural diversity. While many of the items carried at the Costco locations are similar to those in the U.S., including the Kirkland grass-fed butter that sent shockwaves through TikTok and many of the same Kirkland Signature brand olive oils that you might find at your local warehouse, others are definitely reflective of local sensibilities, such as huge containers of Spam.
One area where Costco in China excels is in the snack food department. Not only will you find such unique delicacies as seasoned squid jerky and crunchy duck tongues, but they also sell Lays Seaweed Flavor Potato Chips. Lays produces over 200 different types of potato chips, many of which are only available in countries outside of the U.S.
China in particular is a hotbed of unusual flavors of Lays, including varieties like Wasabi Octopus, Fried Squid, and Steamed Garlic Shrimp. Though you will find the Lays Seaweed Flavor Potato Chips in other countries, they are definitely not available at Costco here in the U.S., or at any other mainstream grocery store for that matter.
South Korea: Hanwoo beef
With 19 locations, South Korea's collection of Costco warehouses has us ready to pack our bags. Not only is its food court a veritable Korean food smorgasbord, boasting such unique specialties as a fried pork cutlet and a beef bulgogi bake, but it has an enviable seafood selection featuring delicacies like octopus.
That said, one item that really caught our attention that you won't find here in the U.S. is Hanwoo beef. Hanwoo beef is to Korea as Wagyu beef is to Japan. This native cattle breed is one of the oldest in the world. They are typically pastured, consuming predominantly a diet rich in organic grains and grass. It is often more expensive than Wagyu beef and is only sold in South Korea.
This beef is characterized by its intense marbling, mild beefy flavor, and buttery texture. Chefs consider it a nice bridge between fattier Wagyu beef and leaner American beef. It is often featured in a classic Korean barbecue, where short ribs are a particularly highly-coveted cut.
Iceland: KlädesHolmen Kaviar
Another country with just one Costco location is the island nation of Iceland. Europe's westernmost country, Iceland is punctuated by glaciers and volcanoes, which make up its diverse landscape and inform its food culture. The country is known for its abundant seafood, lamb, dairy products, fermented foods, and pickles, many of which are reflected in the varied selection of items for sale at Costco.
Among the seafood products that are most unique to the Costco in Iceland is a cod roe paste produced by the Klädesholmen brand. This tube of cod roe may look more like toothpaste than something you should eat, but rest assured, it is definitely consumable and delicious.
In fact, cod roe paste is a favorite breakfast staple for celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson, who enjoys it on scrambled eggs and atop avocado toast. This cod roe paste can also be used as a garnish atop deviled eggs or finger sandwiches, or to augment dishes like fried rice or basic mashed potatoes. They lend a distinctive umami-rich flavor with a dose of briny, oceanic flavor that is completely unique.
New Zealand: Golden Circle Golden Pash
The archipelago of New Zealand is home to a lone Costco warehouse, which is located in the capital city of Auckland. The food scene in New Zealand can best be described as international, with influences coming from Asia, Europe, America, and Māori food traditions. This cosmopolitan spirit is reflected in the food selection at Costco.
Among the uniquely Australasian products sold at the Costco in Auckland is a beverage called Golden Pash from the Golden Circle brand. This brand, which is now owned by Kraft Heinz, got its start as a pineapple grower in the 1940s. It quickly branched out into canning, chutneys, juices, and cordials. Today, it produces 150,000 tons of product annually, including its iconic Golden Pash.
Golden Pash is made from a combination of apple or pear juice, pineapple juice, and passion fruit juice without the use of artificial flavors or colorings. It is a popular beverage for children in Australia and New Zealand, where it is a common feature in lunch boxes. Golden Pash is seldom found outside of these countries.