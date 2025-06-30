13 International Costco Groceries You Can't Find In The US

One of the best parts of traveling to a foreign country is experiencing the local food scene. While this may include stopping for a kebab at a street stand, strolling through a farmers market, or dining at a three-star Michelin restaurant, perhaps one of the most unique lenses through which to learn about a culture is a visit to a grocery store. In some countries, this experience is made even more exciting by the presence of a Costco warehouse.

According to a recent filing by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Costco operates in 14 countries, many of which boast several locations. Though there are similarities between domestic and international Costco warehouses, including the layout of the store and the fact that you can use your membership at any location worldwide, there are some key differences. In addition to some impressive food court items that we wish we had here in the U.S., the grocery section of these international Costco locations is as diverse as the countries within which they are located.

We were curious to find out what some of these unusual groceries were, so we took a deep dive down the international Costco rabbit hole. What we found gave us a serious case of FOMO and reminded us that people across the globe have diverse and unique palates.