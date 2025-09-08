The Best Store-Bought BBQ Sauce For Chicken Is Absolute Gold

If you're serving up chicken, there's perhaps no better topping for it than barbecue sauce. The tangy yet sweet condiment is the perfect accompaniment for all types of meat, and there's a good chance you pull it out every time you're serving up chicken legs or breasts at your own table. However, not all barbecue sauces are made equal; in addition to simply being higher or lower quality, sauces can be specially suited to different dishes. This is why Daily Meal tried and ranked 12 different store-bought barbecue sauces specifically on chicken. The winner was a brand you might recognize: Kinder's.

Daily Meal writer Trevor Carlson loved Kinder's Gold barbecue sauce, calling it "hands down the best store-bought BBQ sauce that I've ever tasted." It doesn't lean too heavily towards sweet, tangy, or salty, blending each flavor seamlessly. Carlson also appreciated that it's on the thinner side, making it easy to spread over the chicken without using too much. However, you don't have to worry about it coming out of the bottle too fast, as Kinder's uses a thin-tipped cap that makes it easy to get exactly the amount of barbecue sauce you need. It's truly the best accompaniment for chicken that you can get outside of whipping up your own homemade barbecue sauce.