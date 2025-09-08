The Best Store-Bought BBQ Sauce For Chicken Is Absolute Gold
If you're serving up chicken, there's perhaps no better topping for it than barbecue sauce. The tangy yet sweet condiment is the perfect accompaniment for all types of meat, and there's a good chance you pull it out every time you're serving up chicken legs or breasts at your own table. However, not all barbecue sauces are made equal; in addition to simply being higher or lower quality, sauces can be specially suited to different dishes. This is why Daily Meal tried and ranked 12 different store-bought barbecue sauces specifically on chicken. The winner was a brand you might recognize: Kinder's.
Daily Meal writer Trevor Carlson loved Kinder's Gold barbecue sauce, calling it "hands down the best store-bought BBQ sauce that I've ever tasted." It doesn't lean too heavily towards sweet, tangy, or salty, blending each flavor seamlessly. Carlson also appreciated that it's on the thinner side, making it easy to spread over the chicken without using too much. However, you don't have to worry about it coming out of the bottle too fast, as Kinder's uses a thin-tipped cap that makes it easy to get exactly the amount of barbecue sauce you need. It's truly the best accompaniment for chicken that you can get outside of whipping up your own homemade barbecue sauce.
Varieties of Kinder's barbecue sauce (and where to use it)
While Carlson specifically tried Kinder's Gold barbecue sauce (a variety that the brand itself recommends pairing with chicken on its website), there are other varieties of Kinder's barbecue sauces you can try if you're craving a bit of a different flavor profile, all of which are positively reviewed on Kinder's website. For instance, if you like a bit more kick in your chicken dinner, consider opting for the Hot variety of Kinder's sauce or even the Founder's Reserve, which is noted to have hints of sweet chipotle chili. On the other hand, for a sweeter taste, you can try the Honey or Chipotle Pineapple flavors. No matter how you prefer your chicken, you can have a Kinder's barbecue sauce with the convenient lid Carlson praised that fits your needs.
Kinder's can also be great on other foods besides plain chicken; for instance, it would be a great addition to chicken salad, as its blend of flavors and thin texture wouldn't overpower the varied ingredients. You can even use it in dishes as non-traditional as spaghetti; its layered flavor is perfect for all kinds of culinary uses. So next time you're at the store, try picking up a bottle. Just be sure not to make any of the common barbecue sauce mistakes when using it.