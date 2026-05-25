Customers Say These Are The 10 Most Overrated Foods From Costco

Costco's aisles are filled with bulk groceries for an impressive value. Whether you're browsing the deli, bakery, frozen foods aisle, or food court, you're guaranteed to find some of the store's noteworthy deals that have earned loyal fan bases online. But while some Costco foods rival homemade versions, not every Costco product deserves all the hype. Some products were once held in the highest regard, but fell from grace due to a noticeable decline in quality over time. Even some of Costco's most popular Kirkland products have been subject to this.

Other items boast inarguable savings and convenience, but lack the taste appeal to make them worth the purchase. And in some cases, there are just better options available. We scoured customer reviews, product ratings, and online threads to identify which Costco foods customers find completely overrated and overhyped, so you can think twice before adding them to your cart on your next grocery trip.