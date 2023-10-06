Upgrade Taco Night With A Genius Cheese Hack

If your favorite day of the week is Taco Tuesday, you're not alone. Tacos are amongst the nation's most popular foods — Americans consumed more than 4.5 billion in 2022. But the popular food that's become synonymous with a day of the week is fairly new, at least to the United States. It's only been commonly consumed in America for just over 100 years. There are countless taco varieties out there, but when you can't decide between corn and flour shells, why not try both? All it takes is a sprinkle of shredded cheese and a quick zap in the microwave to transform run of the mill tacos into this next-level meal.

According to Smithsonian, tacos were introduced to the U.S. by Mexican immigrants in 1905 and were fully embraced by hungry Americans as a dinnertime staple around the 1920s. As Americans often do, they made it their own by adding shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and of course, cheese.

These days, tacos can be enjoyed with ground beef and cheese in hard shells or shredded chicken and chilis surrounded in a soft shell and every form in between. With the help of gooey, melted cheese, you can double up on your taco shell and enjoy both crunchy and soft shells in one delicious bite.