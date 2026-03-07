The Ultimate Ranking Of McDonald's Burgers

Before I go into my notes, I want to take a second to make a general statement applying to all 11 burgers on this list. I was truly disappointed about the poor visual aesthetics and overall presentation of these burgers, as no matter how I tried to put them back together nicely, they just didn't look extra appetizing (which you can somewhat see in the photos). I understand this isn't a normal thing, and it's just something that happened during my order. Due to this, I didn't knock points off in this ranking for that, but I still wanted to stress how disappointing it was.

The McDonald's Hamburger sits at the bottom of this ranking list not because it's bad, but because it's dreadfully plain. A very thin burger sat inside the soft bun, alongside pickles, finely diced onions, ketchup, and mustard. The whole thing was just a little bit dry, and it paled in comparison to some of the more flavorful options dominating this list. Since there were so few toppings, the bun felt thicker than it should have, causing the burger to feel unbalanced and overwhelmingly starchy.

I wouldn't willingly purchase this again, although I would probably eat it if offered to me by someone else. Truly, there wasn't one burger on this list that felt disgusting enough that I wouldn't eat it again if served to me. I recommend opting for a higher-ranking burger if you want the most satisfying meal, however.