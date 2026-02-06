These Aldi Mini Pies Are My New Favorite Sweet Treat (And They Cost Less Than $1!)

I'm a big fan of pies. I grew up eating the name-brand mini pies frequently thanks to my dad, who always kept them on hand for his own lunchboxes. Although I've tried a few off-brand mini pie options in the past, they all fell short for me. They were either too sweet, not sweet enough, or texturally off in a way that I found really disappointing.

I'm glad these past experiences didn't stop me from trying these private-label mini pies when I saw them on the shelf among Aldi's other pre-packaged bakery treats. After all, I love plenty of Aldi products as much or even more than the name-brand options. From highly ranked Aldi soups to the best Aldi bakery items, this bargain retailer rarely lets me down. This was how my great love affair with the Baker's Treat Lunchbox Pies began.

My nostalgia-fueled desire for great mini pies may be why they first caught my eye, but the price point was what drove me to give them a shot. Each mini pie cost just $0.85, and to me, that was an absolute steal. It's an even better deal when you consider how delicious both options turned out to be.