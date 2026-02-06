These Aldi Mini Pies Are My New Favorite Sweet Treat (And They Cost Less Than $1!)
I'm a big fan of pies. I grew up eating the name-brand mini pies frequently thanks to my dad, who always kept them on hand for his own lunchboxes. Although I've tried a few off-brand mini pie options in the past, they all fell short for me. They were either too sweet, not sweet enough, or texturally off in a way that I found really disappointing.
I'm glad these past experiences didn't stop me from trying these private-label mini pies when I saw them on the shelf among Aldi's other pre-packaged bakery treats. After all, I love plenty of Aldi products as much or even more than the name-brand options. From highly ranked Aldi soups to the best Aldi bakery items, this bargain retailer rarely lets me down. This was how my great love affair with the Baker's Treat Lunchbox Pies began.
My nostalgia-fueled desire for great mini pies may be why they first caught my eye, but the price point was what drove me to give them a shot. Each mini pie cost just $0.85, and to me, that was an absolute steal. It's an even better deal when you consider how delicious both options turned out to be.
Why the Baker's Treat Lunchbox Pies are so good
My local Aldi in Vineland, New Jersey sells two Baker's Treat Lunchbox Pies, an apple version and a cherry version. This worked out great since these are my two favorite flavors, so I grabbed both to try. They turned out to be just as good as the name-brand pies I've had in the past — both crusts were sweet, flaky, and perfectly crumbly, and the fillings were generously portioned without a lot of empty space inside.
I enjoyed the Baker's Treat Mini Cherry Pie as much as a homemade cherry pie, as it offered a hallmark fruity tartness that was only moderately sweet. The Baker's Treat Mini Apple Pie had a lighter flavor profile than the cherry, predominantly featuring an earthy, sweet apple flavor. Buttery-sweet notes were also streaked throughout. Texturally, both flavors excelled, and their crisp crusts, soft fruits, and smooth sauces created an appealing complexity.
Another reason these mini pies are so good is that they're conveniently portable. Thanks to their individual packaging, you can simply open one side and start eating one wherever you are. (Here's a tip: Keep the pie tucked slightly into its box to catch any crumbs.) I like to keep a few of these on hand for snacks, desserts, or even a special treat in my kids' lunchboxes.
Other Baker's Treat snacks are also worth a try
The Baker's Treat lunchbox pies may be my favorite, but the brand's other snacks are well worth trying — and I've sampled quite a few of them, thanks to my sweet tooth and my desire to save as much money on groceries as possible. In particular, my children like the Baker's Treat Mini Muffins, which I keep on hand in a rotation of flavors. Although the selection changes throughout the year, my local Aldi has stocked blueberry, chocolate chip, brownie, and confetti cake mini muffins in the past. These come in pre-portioned individual bags, making them another excellent option for packed school or work lunches.
In my opinion, several Aldi knock-offs of popular Hostess and Little Debbie products are just as good as the items they seek to replicate, such as Baker's Treat Swiss Rolls, Peanut Butter Wafers, and Confetti Brownies with Chocolate Chip Candies. Aldi's label also makes those classic Chocolate Cupcakes with the swirls of white down the middle and sweetened white filling inside. Finally, the Honey Buns and Cinnamon Streusel Cakes are quite good and worth a try.