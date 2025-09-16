10 Traditional West Virginia Foods You Need To Try At Least Once

When you think of West Virginia, you probably think of mountains. Or, maybe you think of vast expanses of wooded, mountainous wilderness that perfectly embody the state's slogan of "Wild, Wonderful West Virginia." What you probably don't think about is food. However, West Virginia has a rich food culture that's directly influenced by what can be foraged in those expansive mountains, as well as budget-friendly ingredients, Appalachian dishes, and Southern cuisine.

Some West Virginia foods are specific to the state, while others can be found across the Appalachian Mountain region. Still, others may be more common in the Southeastern United States. But that's largely the beauty of West Virginia cuisine — it's a unique mixing pot of delicacies from surrounding regions that are fused together with a few unique touches to create something simple and delicious.

If you've never eaten traditional West Virginia food, you're far from alone. However, many of the items you'll find on supper plates across the state are well worth trying. From a state food that's moderately famous to unique ways of eating hot dogs and beyond, here are some traditional West Virginia foods you need to try at least once. Trust us, your taste buds will thank you.