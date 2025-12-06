I Tried 7 Thick Cut Bacon Brands And Ranked Them From Worst To Best

I'd never heard of Peter Luger Steakhouse before purposefully seeking out bacon brands for this taste test. When purchasing, the first thing I noticed was that the package had an obviously smaller amount of bacon slices than other options on this list. However, it's also labeled as "extra thick cut" bacon, so it does come out to roughly the same weight.

I wish I had something positive to say about the Peter Luger Steakhouse Extra Thick Cut Bacon, but I just don't. When I took a bite of the first baked piece, my senses were immediately overwhelmed with a sour, rotten taste that made me gag. Not only did I not finish the bacon, but I spat what was in my mouth into the trash can as I literally couldn't bring myself to finish chewing and swallowing. Despite the taste of tainted flesh lingering in my mouth, I persevered for the purposes of this taste test and tried the bacon in a breakfast sandwich with eggs, cheese, and a light smear of mayo. I wasn't able to finish it this time either, as the unpleasant taste overwhelmed the sandwich's other flavors.

I definitely would never eat this again. I can't recommend it in any good faith and, in fact, warn you to stay away from this bacon at all costs. Your taste buds will thank you for doing so.