Take Fried Shrimp Up A Notch With These 8 Seasonings
Some chefs swear that adding a dash of vodka to the batter is the secret to beautifully crispy fried prawns. That's as may be, but not everyone wants to include liquor in their main dish. Luckily, there are myriad other ways to help you elevate your fried shrimp recipe.
Seafood tends to work well with a wide range of seasonings, but if you're worried about ruining your dish by choosing the wrong combo, we've got your back. We spoke to 11 expert chefs at the 2026 Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, and they shared their tips on how the right seasoning can enhance the flavor of fried shrimp without overpowering it. The choices are wider than you might think, and the experts advise adding anything from chili flakes to Old Bay, coconut, and cumin to make your recipe pop. The only thing that's left for you to do is perfect that fried rice recipe, and that's your seafood dinner sorted.
Old Bay
Old Bay received the highest number of votes from our experts, with no fewer than four chefs picking it as their number one choice. When you've got someone like Da Food People's Antonio Williams, winner of the People's Choice Awards at the 2026 Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival, emphatically stating: "Old Bay. Old Bay. Old Bay," you know you're onto a winner. His enthusiasm is matched by that of Kitchen Culture's Deja Rutherford, who attributes her fondness for the popular blend of spices to the time she spent in New Orleans.
Celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso is also down with Old Bay, but with some caveats. Her ideal choice of seasonings depends on the flavor profile you're after, with Old Bay working best if you're going for a Spanish or Cajun flavor. The seasoning also wins the approval of chef Michael White, who won the James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant in 2010. Seafood fans are in agreement, with some also using it on crawfish and prawns. The seasoning is a Chesapeake Bay original and consists of a blend of 18 herbs and spices.
Cajun seasoning
Cajun is the one seasoning Shawn Cooper, chef at Mexicaba, goes straight for when preparing fried shrimp. He does have an additional trick up his sleeve: blending the seasoning with the restaurant's in-house sauce to release the flavor. Chellcy Martin, from Vell Monkey Foot, also finds Cajun an easy go-to, especially when at home and not in the mood to overthink it: "I like to keep it really light when I do shrimp. So ... if I'm at home and just being lazy, Cajun."
Originating in Louisiana, Cajun has a bit of a stronger kick than Old Bay. Although its origins are similar to those of Creole seasoning, the latter's profile is more subtle as it's more focused on herbs than spices. A good Cajun mix typically includes paprika, cayenne pepper, black pepper, garlic powder, thyme, and salt, with the combination giving it a really distinctive flavor. If the heat doesn't put you off, it's also a great seasoning for roasted veggies.
Coriander seed
Chef Michael Symon, of Mabel's BBQ Las Vegas, directs our attention to the batter before anything else. "Any way that you could influence the batter, I think that really can lift it. I like a bunch of coriander seeds in mine. I barely crack them so they have some texture to them, and then they're just delicious." As for the dip, Symon prefers to keep it light with something like a salsa verde, sprinkling some chilies in if you enjoy a spicier profile. In case you're confused as to whether coriander and cilantro are the same thing, they technically are. Cilantro, however, tends to refer to the dried leaves, rather than the seeds.
Incidentally, coriander is reputed to come with a host of healthy benefits thanks to its vitamin K content, so adding some coriander seeds to your shrimp batter could theoretically help you lower your blood sugar, strengthen your bones, and reduce your risk of heart disease. Not bad going for what's essentially a humble herb.
Citrus and zest
Chef Glen Rolnick, from Carmine's Italian Restaurant, advises marinating your shrimp in a little bit of lemon or lime juice with a dash of salt and pepper. "And then you just dip [the shrimp] in your flour and then fry it." Just make sure to keep an eye on the clock. Leave it marinating for too long, and you stand a good chance of winding up with a mushy shrimp. This is one of the most common mistakes people make when marinating with citrus, as the fibers in the outside layer of the flesh tend to break down, and the texture will be ruined. The sweet spot to aim for, according to Rolnick, is 10 minutes.
It's also a good idea to practice food safety when marinating. Never leave your marinade standing at room temperature, as bacteria will multiply quickly and you risk a sorry end to your dinner. Using a metal container is not advisable as this can react with the acid in the marinade. Opt for plastic or glass instead.
Rosemary
You don't need to go overboard with lots of fancy seasonings to take your fried shrimp up a notch. Sometimes, just one addition can go a long way. This is the approach preferred by chef Xavia Higgs of POW! Pancakes, Omelettes, & Waffles Ltd., who just drops in a little bit of rosemary with the shrimp for that subtle sweetness. Higgs likes to deep-fry and serve with a side of sriracha mayo sauce. Sweet, simple, and effective.
Rosemary comes from the mint family and will add a Mediterranean flavor to your dish. Incidentally, nothing beats the lush flavor of fresh rosemary grown in your own garden. If you're having issues keeping your rosemary patch healthy, adding some grit to your soil can help it aerate better. When using dried rosemary, the taste is usually stronger, so it's best to keep a judicious hand. If you're hosting, do remove the rosemary needles from your dish before serving, as biting on them accidentally will release a bitter flavor.
Chili flakes
Chef J.J. Johnson is all about a spicy marinade, and his favorite for fried shrimp is a mix of parsley, chili flakes, lemon zest, and olive oil. Be mindful that it's very easy to overdo the chili flakes. Unless you're the sort who enjoys the spiciest foods, less is more in this case. Should your marinade wind up being too spicy for your taste, don't chuck it immediately. Adding a sweetener like honey can help reduce the heat. Alternatively, make sure you add a good portion of rice to your fried shrimp — the starch will absorb the heat. Of course, you can always try to build your tolerance to chili over time. The added flavors and depth to your dishes make it worth it.
If you're still thinking "nope, that's too hot for me," Johnson's alternative is a much more subtle mix of parsley and egg whites. And for that super crispy texture, blend the egg whites with some potato starch, mix in the parsley, and you've got your fry-up base ready. Just make sure you salt it first.
Coconut
There's a reason why coconut shrimp is a classic. The creamy, nutty, mildly sweet taste of this fruit pairs very well with the shrimp's delicate brininess. Your fried shrimp will also thank you. Chef Ian Kittichai, lead judge on MasterChef Thailand, says, "We do a lot of coconut shrimp. So we butterfly the shrimp and then we batter it with dried coconut. This gives it a sweet flavor." Kittichai adds a sweet chili dipping sauce to round off the flavors.
How does he make sure the shrimp is actually infused with the taste of coconut? First, he pats the shrimp dry, then he drops it into egg white before battering it with dried coconut flakes. "It really sticks to it well," he says. If you're worried about the coconut burning, the chef assures us there's no need to. Frying turns the flakes into a really nice golden brown. Just make sure that you don't leave it on the heat too long.
Cumin
Celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso likes to tailor her fried shrimp seasoning according to the theme of the dish: "It just depends on what style of shrimp you're doing." For a Mexican flavor, she prefers using cumin. If you're also a fan of this seasoning, you need to store it wisely. Make sure you protect the seeds from air, light, and moisture to keep the flavor intact. The added bonus? Cumin is reputed to have anti-cancer properties, and it's full of antioxidants, which can give a boost to your energy while helping your skin look younger.
Aside from the seasoning, Lofaso places great importance on achieving a good, crunchy tempura batter, which she describes as universal. "I really like there to be a thick barrier to the shrimp, so that you get something crunchy on the outside, but then it ... steams on the inside and then the shrimp stays nice and plump."