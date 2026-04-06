Take Fried Shrimp Up A Notch With These 8 Seasonings

Some chefs swear that adding a dash of vodka to the batter is the secret to beautifully crispy fried prawns. That's as may be, but not everyone wants to include liquor in their main dish. Luckily, there are myriad other ways to help you elevate your fried shrimp recipe.

Seafood tends to work well with a wide range of seasonings, but if you're worried about ruining your dish by choosing the wrong combo, we've got your back. We spoke to 11 expert chefs at the 2026 Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, and they shared their tips on how the right seasoning can enhance the flavor of fried shrimp without overpowering it. The choices are wider than you might think, and the experts advise adding anything from chili flakes to Old Bay, coconut, and cumin to make your recipe pop. The only thing that's left for you to do is perfect that fried rice recipe, and that's your seafood dinner sorted.