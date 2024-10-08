Shatteringly Crispy Fried Shrimp Is Just A Splash Of Vodka Away

Fried shrimp's combination of sweet, firm meat encased in a crunchy, seasoned coating is simply irresistible. Whether it's prepared tempura-style or coated in Southern-style breadcrumbs, it's always a crowd-pleaser. But achieving perfectly crispy shrimp is easier said than done. If you've ever struggled with a soft or even mushy coating, you're not out of luck. There's a secret ingredient you can use to transform your next batch: a splash of vodka.

It might sound bizarre, but vodka can actually kick your shrimp's crispness up several notches. The secret, as you might've already guessed, lies in the alcohol content of the liquor. Alcohol evaporates more rapidly during the frying process, compared to water. This quick dehydration speeds up and enhances the crisping process. Additionally, the evaporation of the alcohol creates larger bubbles in the batter. More and bigger bubbles mean greater surface area, and the more surface area you have, the crunchier the coating will become. The result? Battered shrimp with unreal levels of crispiness.