What Is Coriander And How Do You Cook With It?

One of the more interesting things about coriander is just how many cultures have it as a major part of their cuisine. Part of the Apiaceae family (the same one that includes celery, carrots, fennel, and parsley, among others), it's originally native to southern Europe (possibly Portugal), but it certainly didn't stop there. The plant itself spread to North Africa and all the way to Southeast Asia and was later introduced to the Americas by Spanish conquistadors, where it's now a huge part of Latin American cuisine. It's thus one of the few spices with a prominent role in a huge number of geographically disparate cuisines.

Thus, the answer to the question of where it's found naturally is ... well, pretty much everywhere. Coriander grows wild so quickly and so broadly that it can often be difficult for scientists to tell where it's a native plant and where it only recently established itself. It's one of the few plants that grow well both in the sun and in shade and is something people can easily grow at home.

Before coriander is ground up, it typically looks like small, light brown pellets, almost like very tiny walnuts. After being ground, the color actually deepens, looking remarkably similar to cumin (meaning you probably want to make sure both are labeled, so you don't mix them up).