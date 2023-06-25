The Simple Way To Build Up Your Spicy Food Tolerance

We all know someone who can eat a bunch of chile peppers in one sitting and then grab some more. Other people, however, may experience a tingling sensation, sweating, and overall discomfort after taking just one bite of Nashville hot chicken. If you're one of the latter, you may miss out on some delicious Mexican or Indian dishes, such as chile rellenos, chimichanga, and phaal curry. The good news is, you can build up your spicy food tolerance over time.

First, note that "spicy" isn't a taste but a physical reaction to capsaicinoids. These compounds occur naturally in chile peppers, hot sauce, and other spicy foods. After ingestion, they activate pain receptors in the mouth and tongue, causing a burning sensation. At the same time, our brains release dopamine and other feel-good chemicals to relieve the pain. This reaction may also trigger feelings of pleasure, leaving us craving more.

But that's not all. Capsaicin, one of the compounds mentioned above, also regulates appetite and fights inflammation (per Salisbury University). In the long run, it may protect against diabetes and high blood pressure and boost digestive health.

With some practice, you can train your taste buds to enjoy spicy food and get rid of that burning sensation. After that, you'll discover a whole new world of flavors and take your cooking to the next level.