Planting Fresh Rosemary? Add This To Your Soil For The Best Results

Rosemary is a handy herb to grow. The fragrant, needle-like leaves go well in stews and are a great addition to steak rubs. Plus, boiling rosemary is a great way to eliminate kitchen odors. With so many uses, you'll want to grow a lot, and to do that, you'll want a strong, healthy rosemary plant. Rosemary is native to the Mediterranean region, a part of the world with dry, rocky soil. It's best to emulate its native conditions by adding some grit, like gravel or sand, to the soil.

The roots of the rosemary plant don't like to sit in damp soil, so doing this helps water drain faster. While some people suggest adding rocks to the bottom of the pot, this is not recommended, as the dirt will sift down between the rocks and become more compacted, making it harder for water to get through and causing root rot. Once you get the soil right, take a look at our top tips for growing an herb garden to give your rosemary some brothers and sisters in your yard.