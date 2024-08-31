Pro-Tips For Making Your Shrimp Fried Rice The Talk Of The Town

Fried rice is satisfying, simple, fast, and affordable to put together in a pinch. It's one of those go-to meals whether you're feeding a family or dashing out the door, and shrimp fried rice has the added benefit of a protein boost perfect for seafood lovers.

That said, some home cooks might find it tough to replicate restaurant quality at home and wind up with mushy rice and muddled or underdeveloped flavors, making the whole dish fall flat. To demystify how to make mouthwatering shrimp fried rice, Daily Meal turned to Shirley Chung, the Chinese-born chef and owner of Ms Chi Cafe, and Top Chef finalist and cookbook author (not to mention the "The Dumpling Queen of Los Angeles" and the visionary behind Kraft Singles Souplings, which lived up to the hype).

Chung generously gave Daily Meal some tips on how to make sure your dish always stands out, and fortunately, her tips are straightforward and super easy for the home cook to implement. She explained that it's all about being deliberate in how you layer flavors and getting the most out of every ingredient — and even passed along some stellar ideas for fried rice customization.