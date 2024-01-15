How To Store Whole Cumin Seeds Vs The Ground Variety

The ancient origins of cumin signify its well-established status as a coveted ingredient around the globe. You'll find it in a variety of dishes that originated in India, Mexico, America, and countless other countries. Cumin is a spice used in both whole and ground form. Like most spices, it begins to lose potency once ground, so whole cumin remains flavorful and fragrant for a longer period than its ground counterpart. When stored in an airtight container in a cool location, whole cumin can last up to four years, although the strength may fade within six months. By contrast, similarly stored ground cumin can last between three months and three years.

The USDA states, "Ground spices lose their aroma and flavor more quickly, so it's wise to buy them in small quantities." However, as a shelf-stable product, properly stored spices never truly go bad or become rancid. Instead, they lose intensity of flavor. Test both whole and ground cumin during use with a sniff test. If you can't detect a scent, it's time for a replacement.