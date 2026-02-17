Beyond Salt & Pepper: Use These 10 Delicious Seasonings For Roasted Veggies

There's no doubt that simple classic roasted vegetables are the perfect side dish. They're key for a balanced meal, and if made well, they taste amazing. However, not everyone knows how to make them properly or season them well. This is especially true when it comes to home cooks who aren't keen on experimenting as they usually never season the dish with anything other than salt and pepper, which can be a recipe for bland and boring. As much as I agree that salt and pepper are great seasonings for roasted vegetables, they aren't the only ones you should be using.

I've been cooking vegetarian meals for almost two decades, and roasted veggies have been one of my favorite dishes to cook. I've always loved experimenting and trying new seasonings or spice blends to understand what makes roasted veggies taste exceptional. On top of that, I was lucky enough to learn a lot more about the textures of vegetables — and what seasonings help enhance their natural flavors — while pursuing my Bachelor's degree in Hospitality and Hotel Administration.

Given all the experience I have, I'm here to change the perception that salt and pepper are the best (and only) seasonings for roasted veggies. I've put together a list of some of my favorite seasonings that will make your roasted vegetables taste so delicious that you might never look back. Now without further ado, let's see what's beyond salt and pepper for seasoning roasted veggies.