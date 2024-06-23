Cajun, Creole, And Old Bay Seasonings: What's The Difference?

When it comes to seasoning food, spice blends are a convenient way of amping up flavor without a lot of extra effort. Among the most popular blends in the US are Cajun, Old Bay, and Creole seasonings. These regional specialties are commonly used similarly in recipes, ranging from classic seafood specialties to soups and stews. While they do share enough similarities that they can be used interchangeably, there are distinctions between them that can make them more or less suitable for a specific recipe, depending on what you are going for.

This is where my expertise comes in. As a chef with nearly 18 years of professional experience and a background in food anthropology, I consider myself a spice connoisseur. I relish in dissecting spice blends, researching how they came about, and determining what makes them unique. Doing so informs how I implement each into my culinary repertoire, empowering me with the knowledge and ability to do so with a more deft hand. Let's take a virtual trip across the globe, and throughout history, to discover what makes Cajun, Old Bay, and Creole seasonings different from one another.