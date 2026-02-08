7 Costco Foods That Are Perfect For Meal Prepping

Rotisserie chicken is one of the best protein products to buy when you're meal prepping because it's so flavorful on its own that it requires no seasoning and can be added to tons of meals with little to no effort. And, it's no secret that Costco notoriously has the best grocery store rotisserie chicken on the market. For about $5, it's impressive just how much meat you can get off the chicken, and the versatility is truly endless.

I like to shred mine up to throw into salads for some protein. You can also make a hearty chicken casserole, warm chicken soup, enchiladas, pot pie, or fresh chicken wraps. The meat is so juicy and tender that, according to customers on Reddit, you can "even just heat it up and eat it with some hot sauce, rice, and veggies" if you're not feeling inspired with your meal prep.

Chicken is a high-quality protein, so if you're meal prepping to ensure you have some healthy options stored in the fridge, this is a great Costco purchase. I recommend shredding the chicken as soon as you get home, even if you don't plan on meal prepping right away, because it comes off easier when it's warm, and then store it in the fridge until you're ready to use it.