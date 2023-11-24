Take Your Canned Soup Up A Notch With A Little Greek Yogurt

As much as we love a heaping pot of soup made from scratch, sometimes we want to prioritize convenience, and what's more convenient than a can of soup? These instant meals can be filling, nutritious, and comforting. However, sometimes the flavor falls flat. There are some simple ingredients that can elevate your canned soup with no extra elbow grease, such as Greek yogurt.

Greek yogurt boasts a subtly tangy yet not-too-sour flavor that can balance the savory ingredients in your favorite can of soup. Whether it's full-fat, 2%, or fat-free, Greek yogurt can add a rich, creamy texture to watery broths and balance the flavors. For instance, if you like your soup spicy, a dollop of cooling yogurt can complement the fire, but if your peppery soup is too spicy for your preferences, this dairy product can also mellow out the burn.

It's not just the flavor and texture of your canned soup that can benefit from Greek yogurt. This common kitchen ingredient is rich in essential vitamins and minerals and high in protein and probiotics, bolstering the nutrition of your meal.