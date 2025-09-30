What Keeps Costco's Kirkland Rotisserie Chicken A Timeless Fan-Favorite

Costco is a favorite for customers seeking both bulk discounts on common groceries and something hot and ready for dinner after the store. Although Costco has a lot of renowned hot food ($1.50 hot dog combo, anyone?), there's one deli item that arguably stands above the Kirkland competition.

Rotisserie chickens are one of the most popular Kirkland Signature products of all time, and for good reason. Shoppers report that Costco's rotisserie chickens tend to be larger, juicer, and better seasoned than most other grocery store rotisseries, all at the unbeatable price of $4.99 per bird — often significantly less than an entire raw chicken.

The internet is crawling with Costco fans sharing their favorite recipe ideas using this rotisserie chicken, like pho, chicken flautas, butter chicken, chili, and much more. However you eat the chicken, carefully carved or picked over by hand, you can freeze and save the carcasses for homemade chicken stock. Nothing has to go to waste.