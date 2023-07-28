The Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Frozen 3 Berry Blend

While many people are aware that Costco products with the Kirkland label offer good value, not everyone knows that some items in the Kirkland line are manufactured by premium companies. For example, Starbucks makes some varieties of Kirkland coffee, and Kirkland batteries are made by Duracell. While some products include the partnership on the label, occasionally the Kirkland manufacturers are kept secret and are only revealed to the public if necessary. In one instance, the source of the Kirkland Three Berry Blend was exposed after a recall, showing that the smoothie-friendly blend came from Townsend Farms, Inc., a popular national distributor of berries. Although no illnesses were subsequently reported, the recall exposed Townsend Farms as the manufacturer of the popular frozen fruit blend back in 2019.

Townsend Farms is a company with a rich history of growing, harvesting, and shipping berries and other fruits to major retailers across the country. The company is known for its sustainable farming practices, and all of its frozen products are individually quick-frozen to preserve the freshest flavor. Moreover, the company maintains meticulous records of a product's origin, enabling swift remediation in case of any issues, as seen in the recall.