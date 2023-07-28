The Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Frozen 3 Berry Blend
While many people are aware that Costco products with the Kirkland label offer good value, not everyone knows that some items in the Kirkland line are manufactured by premium companies. For example, Starbucks makes some varieties of Kirkland coffee, and Kirkland batteries are made by Duracell. While some products include the partnership on the label, occasionally the Kirkland manufacturers are kept secret and are only revealed to the public if necessary. In one instance, the source of the Kirkland Three Berry Blend was exposed after a recall, showing that the smoothie-friendly blend came from Townsend Farms, Inc., a popular national distributor of berries. Although no illnesses were subsequently reported, the recall exposed Townsend Farms as the manufacturer of the popular frozen fruit blend back in 2019.
Townsend Farms is a company with a rich history of growing, harvesting, and shipping berries and other fruits to major retailers across the country. The company is known for its sustainable farming practices, and all of its frozen products are individually quick-frozen to preserve the freshest flavor. Moreover, the company maintains meticulous records of a product's origin, enabling swift remediation in case of any issues, as seen in the recall.
The key differences between Kirkland and Townsend Farms-branded berries
Costco sells both Townsend Farms-branded berries and the Kirkland Three Berry Blend, but there are some notable distinctions between the two products. One significant difference is that the Townsend Farms Organic Berry Supreme product is organic, which might be essential for some consumers concerned about potential contaminants in non-organic berries. Another distinction lies in the blend's composition.
The Kirkland product combines raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries, while the Townsend Farms blend includes strawberries, as well. Additionally, the Townsend Farms bag contains three pounds of berries, whereas the Kirkland bag contains four pounds. Prices were not immediately available on the website.
Townsend has a strong track record of freezing and shipping frozen berries nationally, ensuring high-quality products. Moreover, fruit frozen at the peak of freshness can actually be more nutritious than fresh.
Why you should buy frozen berries and how to use them
While fresh berries are abundant in the summer, having a stash of frozen berries is essential if you want high-quality smoothies or other berry-centric dishes in the colder months. Although you could freeze your own summer berries, Townsend Farms' flash-freezing process guarantees proper preservation and elevated taste. Additionally, quick-frozen berries can be a delightful alternative to ice in smoothies, resulting in a morning drink that's even more enjoyable than one made with fresh fruit and ice. Frozen berries are also excellent for baked goods like muffins and pies. Just remember to rinse the berries before using them to avoid staining the whole batch with their color.
Next time you're wondering where your favorite Costco Kirkland products come from, take to the interwebs and see if you can find the origins of your other favorite treats.