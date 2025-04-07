13 Costco Freezer Finds Under $15 We Buy Every Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter how short or long your grocery list, shopping at Costco requires at least some degree of restraint. Still, both freezers and Costco were invented so that you could have a lot of food on hand when needed. One of the greatest benefits of heading to the warehouse is knowing you'll return home stocked up, ready for emergencies — or at the very least, freed from the burden of grocery shopping for a while.

Advertisement

The restraint has to come when you consider how big your storage space is, and how many people you're feeding. In my house, it's me, my wife, and our young son, who eats like someone twice his age. We also don't live in a house, we live in a two-bedroom duplex in Chicago, meaning we have a relatively small freezer. No room for something like a deep freezer, either. All that is to say that when I go to Costco, I don't quite have the luxury of filling my cart with whatever catches my eye. I'm pretty practiced at avoiding Costco freezer aisle mistakes, and I know about all of the hidden treasures. Here are some freezer items that always go in my cart.