The Most Common Mistakes You Might Be Making With Meal Prep

It's no secret that meal prepping can make your busy week much, much easier — but only if you do it right. Despite it seeming pretty straightforward, there are still some mistakes that you can make with meal prepping. To find out what these mistakes are — and how to avoid them — Daily Meal spoke with Jessie-Sierra Ross, a cooking and home entertaining author and TV food segment creator who blogs about food and lifestyle on Straight to the Hips, Baby.

One key mistake you can make, according to Ross, is not taking the time to plan accordingly. Ross says, "Choose a selection of recipes that are both balanced in flavor and nutrition [and] easy to make ahead of time. Put an emphasis on using whole ingredients and less processed foods for a healthy touch." She adds that the more you plan, the more likely you are to actually go through with the meal prepping. Plus, planning helps you make a clear-cut grocery list, lessening your time spent at the store.