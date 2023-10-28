How Much Meat Can You Get Off A Costco Rotisserie Chicken?

Priced at $4.99, Costco's rotisserie chickens are a deal for many shoppers, especially time-strapped families looking for a quick and convenient meal. But exactly how much chicken are you getting? When you take bones and other gristle out of the equation, Costco's chickens still yield a lot of meat.

Because rotisserie chickens vary in size, there are likely to be some discrepancies in how much meat an individual chicken will yield. But you should expect anywhere from a pound to two pounds of meat. At least, that's what fellow Costco shoppers have shared. Taking to Reddit, some shoppers have revealed how much meat their Costco chickens apparently had. One person commented, "On one I measured, I got 1 lb 13 oz. Idk how well I picked it or how much I ate while doing it though." Another wrote, "I buy several often to shred and weigh for a recipe. They hit, on average, just over 2 pounds each."

If you remove both the bones as well as the skin from your bird, you can expect about 60% of the chicken to be meat. A 2.2-pound chicken would have about 1.7 pounds of meat, for instance. With that said, rotisserie chickens are convenient, but they don't necessarily have the most meat.