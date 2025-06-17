5 Tasty Ways To Sweeten Your Plain Greek Yogurt

If you're looking for a new go-to breakfast — especially one that's nutritious — Greek yogurt is a great option. To start with, it's high in protein; a ¾-cup serving size of the nonfat variety can contain 16 grams of it. Additionally, Greek yogurt contains important nutrients, including vitamin B12 and zinc. It also supports gut and bone health. All in all, there's a lot to love.

However, when you're buying Greek yogurt at the store, you might be wary of pre-sweetened options, as those can contain a lot of sugar. For example, a ⅔-cup serving of The Greek Gods' strawberry with honey yogurt contains a whopping 23 grams of sugar, 15 of which are added. To put that into perspective, the American Heart Association recommends that women consume no more than 25 grams of added sugar per day and that men have no more than 36.

Of course, each person will have their own nutritional priorities, and certainly, not every sweetened option out there is quite as sugary as that example. However, if you're going to be eating Greek yogurt on a daily basis, then you may want to sweeten it yourself. This way, you know exactly how much of the sweetener is going into the yogurt, and you can control the amount to match your exact preferences. There are quite a few ways to do it, too — whether it's a classic option of honey or an alternative like vanilla extract.