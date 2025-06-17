5 Tasty Ways To Sweeten Your Plain Greek Yogurt
If you're looking for a new go-to breakfast — especially one that's nutritious — Greek yogurt is a great option. To start with, it's high in protein; a ¾-cup serving size of the nonfat variety can contain 16 grams of it. Additionally, Greek yogurt contains important nutrients, including vitamin B12 and zinc. It also supports gut and bone health. All in all, there's a lot to love.
However, when you're buying Greek yogurt at the store, you might be wary of pre-sweetened options, as those can contain a lot of sugar. For example, a ⅔-cup serving of The Greek Gods' strawberry with honey yogurt contains a whopping 23 grams of sugar, 15 of which are added. To put that into perspective, the American Heart Association recommends that women consume no more than 25 grams of added sugar per day and that men have no more than 36.
Of course, each person will have their own nutritional priorities, and certainly, not every sweetened option out there is quite as sugary as that example. However, if you're going to be eating Greek yogurt on a daily basis, then you may want to sweeten it yourself. This way, you know exactly how much of the sweetener is going into the yogurt, and you can control the amount to match your exact preferences. There are quite a few ways to do it, too — whether it's a classic option of honey or an alternative like vanilla extract.
Throw in some fruit or jam for a sweeter yogurt bowl
Fruit is a natural sweetener that goes hand in hand with Greek yogurt. With all the tasty fruits out there, the possibilities seem endless. Berries are always a great option — blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries will all pair perfectly with the yogurt. Whether you just use one type or combine a few, your bowl will be sweet and delicious. Kiwis, mangoes, or peaches would also work well. Really, there's no "bad" fruit to add to your Greek yogurt, so go with whichever fruits you enjoy the most.
Similarly, you can also use jam as the sweetener to your yogurt bowl. It will bring fruitiness and sweetness with a different texture. If you prefer yogurt with a fruity flavor but without chunks (similar to what you may find with a sweetened and flavored store-bought yogurt), then this may just be the perfect solution.
Keep in mind that if you're using store-bought jam, many are sugary and may contain added sweeteners. Depending on the brand, this may not be the best low-sugar option, if that's what you're going for. Looking for guidance? You can check out our list of the healthiest store-bought strawberry jams.
Honey will add the sweetness you need
One of the easiest ways to sweeten up plain Greek yogurt is to add honey. You can drizzle it on top and leave it there if you want a subtle amount of flavor or mix it into the yogurt so it's more distributed throughout each bite. You can also choose between regular and raw honey. Both work great in yogurt.
If you're unsure about the difference between regular and raw honey, the regular kind goes through a pasteurization process that the other does not. The raw variety is simply extracted from the honeycomb, strained, then jarred. Additionally, raw honey contains more nutrients — so it may be better if you're trying to keep your Greek yogurt bowls as nutritious as possible.
However, there are also fake versions to look out for, as in honey-like products that are full of added sweeteners, such as corn syrup. Luckily, there are ways to tell if honey is fake (check out our list).
Maple syrup is for more than just pancakes
You may be used to using maple syrup for topping pancakes or waffles, but it can also be used for a different breakfast: Greek yogurt. Just like with honey, maple syrup can be mixed into or drizzled on top of yogurt to add some much needed sweetness. This option is also flavorful, adding notes of caramel, vanilla, and toffee.
For this option, you'll want to stick to pure maple syrup to avoid any of the less healthy store-bought syrup brands that contain added sugars or preservatives. Of course, maple syrup does contain sugar — about 12 grams per tablespoon — but it's a completely natural sweetener.
If you decide to go this route, there is still the task of picking the best product on the shelf. To help you out, we ranked nine maple syrup brands from worst to best.
The right granola will do the trick
Just like with fruit, many people might say that a Greek yogurt bowl isn't complete without granola. Not only does it provide a satisfying crunch, but it's also one of the best ways to sweeten up your yogurt. Plus, with granola, not only does it add that extra sweetness, but it also adds plenty of extra flavor.
There are fairly simple varieties out there, such as ones that are flavored with honey or vanilla. However, there are kinds that contain chocolate, peanut butter, cinnamon, and more. Even a small amount can transform a bowl of plain Greek yogurt. Having multiple granolas on hand also means that it's easy to switch up the flavor, which can be important if you're eating it every day.
Of course, some granolas are healthier — and less sugary — than others, so that's something that you'll want to keep in mind when picking one out at the grocery store. We also have a list of the healthiest and tastiest granolas for you to reference — some granola brands that we recognize as actually healthy include Purely Elizabeth Organic Granola and Bear Naked Granola.
Reach for vanilla extract to sweeten your yogurt
If you find yourself wanting to buy vanilla-flavored Greek yogurt but want to skip the added sugar, there's no need to fret — you can make your own at home. All you need is one key ingredient that you probably already have in your kitchen: vanilla extract.
Start by adding about ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract per each cup of plain Greek yogurt, and give it a good mix before tasting it. You can always add a little bit more if it's not vanilla-y enough for you, but pure vanilla extract is quite strong, so it should do the trick. If it needs a bit more sweetness, but you don't want to make the vanilla flavor too overpowering, then you can use one of the other suggestions on this list. For instance, about a tablespoon of honey or maple syrup should do the trick.
In fact, any of these sweetening options can be combined to make the perfect bowl of Greek yogurt. There's the classic combination of yogurt, fruit, and granola, but there's also vanilla extract with granola or honey and fruit.