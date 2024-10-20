Expert Advice On Meal Prepping For A Crowd

For dinner parties, Jessie-Sierra Ross — author of "Seasons Around the Table: Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes" — uses a combination of dishes that can be prepped ahead of time and principal dishes that are cooked closer to dinner time. She says, "Dishes like stuffings, casseroles, chutneys, rolls, and most desserts can be made well beforehand and then reheated gently under foil in a low temperature oven if needed." With this in mind, some dishes you may want to consider include a classic lasagna or chicken and wild rice casserole. For dessert, there's options like classic apple pie, which can be reheated, or a chocolate cake, which can be stored and served at room temperature.

If you have an immersion circulator, use it to your advantage. Jessie-Sierra says, "I love to use a sous-vide for large roasts, because it can sit, fully ready and hot, in the water-bath until I'm ready for it, which is incredibly useful." If you don't have sous vide equipment, you can also use the "keep warm" setting on your slow cooker or even in your oven (set to about 200 degrees Fahrenheit), although keep in mind that these methods work best for about an hour, then the taste and texture of the dish may be affected.

As for foods that must be made right before eating, Jessie-Sierra lists sautéed veggies or anything with a crispy element. So, if you're planning on making something like crispy chicken thighs, then you'll need to make that just before serving it, so plan accordingly.