11 Costco Ingredients To Take Frozen Pizza From Good To Legendary
Frozen pizza is ripe for upgrading. Instead of rolling out your own dough that you fermented overnight and then building a pie from scratch, you can take a prepared canvas out of the freezer and touch it up to make a tasty dinner. Next time you're shopping at Costco, keep in mind ingredients you may want to have on hand to throw together a masterpiece pizza with little work. And make sure you check out Costco's frozen pizza aisle, where we felt the bottom tier was still worth keeping in your freezer.
We went through and found some great additions for you to add to your next pizza night. Of course, when shopping at a warehouse store, you're buying in bulk. Unless you're making a lot, it may be best to only pick up items that you would also use outside of pizza upgrading! Costco's prices and availability vary from region to region so you may find different brands of items or your location may not even have the item at all.
BelGioioso burrata
Burrata on pizza is a winning combination. The creamier version of mozzarella will make any frozen pizza indulgent. These 2 ounce balls are easier to handle on smaller pizzas, just make sure you put them on after the oven. If you don't use them all up, they also go great on salads, roasted veggies, or even on dessert in place of whipped cream. A package of 8 costs $7.99.
Kirkland Signature Italian Parmigiano Reggiano
If Kirkland Signature's Parmigiano Reggiano isn't already on your must-buy list, this may put it there. A healthy grating of this cheese will up the flavor of any frozen pizza. At $14.79 per pound, it's one of the best deals you can find at Costco. Make sure you save the rind to toss in soup stocks to amp up the umami flavor!
Kirkland Signature organic extra virgin olive oil
A drizzle of Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a great way to finish off any pizza after its cooked. We're fans of the Kirkland olive oils, so find the bottle that works best for you. This one costs $17.89 for a liter, and its grassy taste adds a fun component to your pie. You can also use it in salad dressings, pastas, and for dipping warm bread.
Kirkland Signature fresh mozzarella
Put a few slices of Kirkland Signature Fresh Mozzarella on your pie to bring it to pizzeria quality. A medallion of fresh mozzarella is always a sign of high quality pizza. Two 18 ounce packages cost up to $8.89, and leftovers can be used to make sandwiches, add to pastas, or just to eat with a slice of tomato and a few basil leaves!
Tassos pitted Kalamata olives
Toss on a bit of Greece on your pizza with Tassos Pitted Kalamata Olives. Slice them in half and scatter over your pizza to add little salt bombs. This extra jumbo jar of extra jumbo olives runs $10.99 and is also perfect for salads and snacking!
Kirkland Signature artichoke hearts
Make sure you pat dry these Kirkland Signature Artichoke Hearts before adding them to your pizza so they don't make everything soggy. The quarters and halves help turn a pizza into a great veggie lover's pie. A pack of 2 jars cost $12.49. When not transforming pizza, these are great on salads, chopped up in a dip, and as a snack on their own!
President crumbled feta cheese
Turn any frozen pizza into a Greek one with President Crumbled Feta Cheese. Add some kalamata olives and artichoke hearts on top to complete the effect. A tub of this cheese cost $7.29. When you're not making pizza, you can use this to make TikTok's viral feta pasta.
Kirkland Signature everything bagel seasoning
If you are the type to get bored with crust, make it more fun with a dash of Kirkland Signature Everything Bagel Seasoning. After it's baked for a bit, brush the edge with a little olive oil and sprinkle this on. For $6.99, you get over a pound of the seasoning. You may think this is just for bagels, but take a look at our list of all the different ways you can use everything bagel seasoning.
Momofuku chili crunch
Spicy, garlicky, sweet, and full of umami, Momofuku Chili Crunch is the perfect pizza finisher for your pizza hot out of the oven. You can find these 1 pound jars for up to $17.99. Chili crunch goes well on everything, not just pizza.
Kirkland Signature imported basil pesto
Kirkland Signature imported basil pesto is a great standby to have in the fridge at all times. With frozen pizza, you aren't able to replace the sauce, but you can still add dollops of delicious pesto all over the pie. A 22 ounce jar is $11.49. Spread it on your bread when making sandwiches or toss it with noodles. Either way, it tastes great.
Citterio 18-month aged prosciutto di Parma
The ultimate way to make your frozen pizza the stuff of legends is to add Citterio 18-month aged prosciutto di Parma after you pull it out from the oven. 12 ounces of this 18 month aged ham shipped from Parma, Italy cost $14.49. Other than putting it on pizza, this is a ham you will want to eat straight up, on bread, or with the mozzarella or burrata you have leftover from your other pizzas!