The Best Costco Dips, Ranked From Worst To Best

Costco is the place to go if you're preparing to host a crowd, thanks to the warehouse store's generously portioned grocery offerings. Be it a group dinner, a cocktail party, or a game-day bash (or even if you're just a dip fiend like me and don't need to wait for a special occasion to load up), you've got plenty of options at Costco when it comes to dips that can feed an army. Some traditional, some offbeat, there's a dip for every type of gathering and palate.

As a self-proclaimed dip aficionado and a lover of hosting gatherings, I decided to grab all of Costco's amply sized offerings and put them to the test. To find out which ones would be the biggest hits at the next party, and which ones I might keep on hand all the time for my own personal snacking pleasure, I tasted each in various ways and with various accompaniments, and ranked them from least to most exciting. As a caveat, I will say that all of these dips are tasty and enjoyable, and I'd purchase each of them again. As far as balance, taste, and overall moreishness, however, there were a few that stood above the rest.