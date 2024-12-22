You'll Probably Recognize The Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Lager

Costco is a known destination for great deals on great products, and this includes beer. While not all of Costco's forays into selling beer have been smash hits, consumers are excited about the new Kirkland lager, brewed by a domestic brewer with a track record of award-winning success. Much of Costco's Kirkland-brand beer is brewed under contract by larger brewers, including Gordon Biersch. That list now includes Deschutes Brewery from Bend, Oregon.

If you don't know, Deschutes is a craft brewery founded in 1988 and named after Oregon's Deschutes River. It sells over 225,000 barrels of beer annually across all 50 U.S. states and several other countries. Deschutes is known for several award-winning recipes, including its Prinz Crispy, a Helles-style lager that may well be the inspiration for the Helles-style lager it brews for Costco.

One Reddit user who tried the new Kirkland lager described it as crisp with a gentle bite to the flavor profile, matching the light and easy-drinking profile of most Helles-style German lagers.