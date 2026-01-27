The Famous LA Diner Behind Hellmann's 2026 Super Bowl Commercial
There may not be a Los Angeles team in the Super Bowl this year, but at least a famed LA institution will make an appearance. In Andy Samberg and Elle Fanning's Neil Diamond parody commercial about Hellmann's mayonnaise, every Angeleno will recognize the location the ad is shot in: Canter's Deli. They may have even been turned away while trying to eat there the day it was filmed, only to shrug and go to Langer's Delicatessen instead.
In the ad, Andy Samberg plays a lonely, Neil Diamond-type singer who lives in a deli. He sings about how Hellmann's helps him make friends as he dances around squirting the mayo on people's sandwiches. It's as playful, silly, and absurd as it sounds.
Canter's Deli is already an LA place to spot celebrities, so the final shot of Fanning and Samberg sitting in a booth could pass for a typical Wednesday if Samberg wasn't in a sparkly jacket with the words "Meal Diamond" on the back. Both actors told People in interviews that they love condiments, so they were a natural fit for the ad. Samberg took his love even further, saying, "I think with condiments, there's never too many. That's my hot take."
What Makes Canter's Deli So Special?
Canter's has been around in some form since 1931, when it opened in Boyle Heights as Canter Brothers' Delicatessen. The Canter brothers originally had a deli in Jersey City that they lost in the 1929 market crash. Jersey's loss was LA's gain. They moved to their present location on Fairfax in 1953 and have been serving Jewish comfort food 24 hours a day ever since. They're only closed for Jewish holidays. In our ranking of the best Jewish delicatessens in America, it comes in third, only beaten by two New York City stalwarts.
On the menu you can find classics such as Matzo Ball soup, Pastrami, stuffed cabbage, and gefilte fish. The potato salad is beloved. Ever the celebrity hub, on Facebook, Canter's shared a quote from Ryan Gosling, saying "I lived at Canter's on Canter's Potato Salad." This makes the Andy Samberg character who lives in the deli seem a little more real. This association with celebrity could easily tempt the establishment into leaning on its reputation as a place to see and be seen instead of eating good food, but the deli has long been a tourist trap that is actually good.