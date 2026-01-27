The Famous LA Diner Behind Hellmann's 2026 Super Bowl Commercial

There may not be a Los Angeles team in the Super Bowl this year, but at least a famed LA institution will make an appearance. In Andy Samberg and Elle Fanning's Neil Diamond parody commercial about Hellmann's mayonnaise, every Angeleno will recognize the location the ad is shot in: Canter's Deli. They may have even been turned away while trying to eat there the day it was filmed, only to shrug and go to Langer's Delicatessen instead.

In the ad, Andy Samberg plays a lonely, Neil Diamond-type singer who lives in a deli. He sings about how Hellmann's helps him make friends as he dances around squirting the mayo on people's sandwiches. It's as playful, silly, and absurd as it sounds.

Canter's Deli is already an LA place to spot celebrities, so the final shot of Fanning and Samberg sitting in a booth could pass for a typical Wednesday if Samberg wasn't in a sparkly jacket with the words "Meal Diamond" on the back. Both actors told People in interviews that they love condiments, so they were a natural fit for the ad. Samberg took his love even further, saying, "I think with condiments, there's never too many. That's my hot take."