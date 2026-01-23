Costco's New 8-Pound Wings Tray Has Shoppers Divided
Costco knows how to hop on a season, and nothing says it's the "most Super Bowl time of the year" more than an 8-pound tray of chicken wings. A January 22 Instagram post from @costcohotfinds spotted the new extra-large tray. The tray has the store's standard garlic-seasoned chicken wings for $5.99 a pound, but now you get more of them. Along with the roughly 8 pounds of wings, which comes to 70 total, you get four containers of ranch to dip in. It all comes to roughly $47.
But do people like them? Some comments on the Instagram post balked at the price. A "$47" was followed by three side-eye emojis, and another "$47" was followed by a string of exclamation points and question marks. Each was followed by people pointing out that the per-wing price was a steal. $47 for 70 wings comes to around $.67 a wing. Others point out, however, that you can buy fresh wings to season and cook yourself for much less. Considering Kirkland Organic Chicken Party Wings in the meat section cost $3.99 a pound, they have a point. It comes down to how much time you have before your guests arrive. Can you season and bake or fry chicken wings from scratch? Or are you busy making other fun snacks like these chili dog sliders, so you only have time to reheat precooked wings?
But are the wings tasty?
People may be divided on the price, but they are also divided on the taste of these wings. On the original Instagram post, people commented both "The wings are terrible ... no seasoning" and "These are so delicious!! Great snack for the Super Bowl!!" The wings themselves have been discussed on Reddit over the years. On a Reddit post from 2 months ago, someone asked what people thought of them. Commenters there, in general, were not fans. One Redditor especially didn't like them, writing, "We threw them in the air frier [sic], and it seemed like they would never crisp up. They tasted like pasta to me just because they were so soggy and flavorless." Another complained that the garlic burns before the wing gets crisp.
On a different Reddit post from 10 months ago, the poster praised the garlic party wings from the Costco deli. They crisped them up in the air fryer, along with the drumsticks from the rotisserie chicken. A Reddit post from 2 years ago asked if anyone else was obsessed with the garlic party wings. Again, people were mixed. Some loved them, another Redditor just wrote "No." If you decide to give these wings a try, make sure you follow our guide on how to reheat chicken wings without drying them out!