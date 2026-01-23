Costco's New 8-Pound Wings Tray Has Shoppers Divided

Costco knows how to hop on a season, and nothing says it's the "most Super Bowl time of the year" more than an 8-pound tray of chicken wings. A January 22 Instagram post from @costcohotfinds spotted the new extra-large tray. The tray has the store's standard garlic-seasoned chicken wings for $5.99 a pound, but now you get more of them. Along with the roughly 8 pounds of wings, which comes to 70 total, you get four containers of ranch to dip in. It all comes to roughly $47.

But do people like them? Some comments on the Instagram post balked at the price. A "$47" was followed by three side-eye emojis, and another "$47" was followed by a string of exclamation points and question marks. Each was followed by people pointing out that the per-wing price was a steal. $47 for 70 wings comes to around $.67 a wing. Others point out, however, that you can buy fresh wings to season and cook yourself for much less. Considering Kirkland Organic Chicken Party Wings in the meat section cost $3.99 a pound, they have a point. It comes down to how much time you have before your guests arrive. Can you season and bake or fry chicken wings from scratch? Or are you busy making other fun snacks like these chili dog sliders, so you only have time to reheat precooked wings?