7 Types Of Cookware To Avoid Buying For An Induction Stove

Similar in appearance to an electric cooktop, an induction stove is an attractive alternative. Along with having precise temperature controls, it heats cookware through electromagnetic fields rather than direct contact with the heating element. The result is significantly faster heating and improved safety because the cooktop itself doesn't get as hot as other stovetops, reducing the risk of burns and making clean-up easier. However, the downside is that non-magnetic pots and pans won't work on an induction hob.

Using the wrong pots and pans is a common mistake people make when cooking on an induction cooktop. Since induction relies on electromagnetic fields for heating, you should avoid glass, stoneware, ceramic, pure aluminum, some stainless steel, and pure copper cookware that aren't made with magnetic metals. You should also avoid using pots and pans that have round bottoms, like certain woks. In this case, it's often the shape of the material that's the issue rather than a lack of magnetism, because the induction process requires full contact to work well. The list below offers a quick look into each of these non-induction-compatible cookware.

However, keep in mind that these types of pots and pans aren't always a hard skip. There are exceptions where hybrid cookware is created with one of these materials and some kind of ferromagnetic base to allow for electromagnetic heating, which is often stated in the product description or manual. If you're unsure whether or not a pot or pan in your collection is compatible with your induction hob, see if a magnet sticks to the bottom. If it doesn't stick, then that piece of cookware simply won't heat up when you put it on the cooktop.