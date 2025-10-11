Martha Stewart's Affordable Way To Keep Copper Cookware Shiny
Cooper cookware has been a go-to option in the kitchen for centuries. In fact, Julia Child only used these bougie pans, which she wrote about in her book "Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Volume 1: A Cookbook." Even Martha Stewart is known for collecting these items and has them on display in her Bedford Farm kitchen in Katonah, New York. To keep this collection in tip-top shape, you might be surprised that the American businesswoman and TV personality uses an affordable cleaner: Wright's Copper Cream.
Stewart recently revealed the secret to maintaining shiny copper on her personal blog, explaining that she tries to polish all of her precious metal items a couple of times per year because it loses its luster over time, tarnishing from air exposure. So, the cleaner of choice she's been using for years is the gentle formula of Wright's Copper Cream, a non-abrasive and high-quality commercial product. Also effective on brass kitchen items, the cream is made with quartz as a polishing agent along with three cleaning agents. Best of all, you can order Wright's Copper Cream directly from Amazon for around $10.00, or you may find it at your local hardware or grocery store for less.
Why and how to restore your copper cookware with Wright's Copper Cream
People have been using copper for more than 10,000 years. While its legacy has faded somewhat, a recent resurgence has made copper cookware one of the retro kitchen items that are cool again in 2025, and since copper kitchenware is on the expensive side, with vintage French cookware being worth a lot of money today, you'll want to keep yours in peak condition.
Using Wright's Copper Cream is easy because it comes with its own sponge (included in the tub). Before you start, though, Martha Stewart suggests grabbing some extra non-abrasive sponges and soft towels for polishing, a soft-bristled toothbrush for nooks and crannies, and gloves for protecting your hands. Rinse your copper cookware under warm water. Rub the cream all over, and rinse again with warm water when you're done. Stewart recommends adding some dish soap to the rinse to make sure that all of the cream comes off. Finally, dry your copper as soon as you're done rinsing it to prevent watermarks.
The more air, handling, and moisture your copper is exposed to, the more often you'll need to polish it. However, indoor items should only need it every few months. Stewart admits in her blog, "This task is time-consuming, but it is well-worth all the work and elbow grease."