Martha Stewart's Affordable Way To Keep Copper Cookware Shiny

People have been using copper for more than 10,000 years. While its legacy has faded somewhat, a recent resurgence has made copper cookware one of the retro kitchen items that are cool again in 2025, and since copper kitchenware is on the expensive side, with vintage French cookware being worth a lot of money today, you'll want to keep yours in peak condition.

Using Wright's Copper Cream is easy because it comes with its own sponge (included in the tub). Before you start, though, Martha Stewart suggests grabbing some extra non-abrasive sponges and soft towels for polishing, a soft-bristled toothbrush for nooks and crannies, and gloves for protecting your hands. Rinse your copper cookware under warm water. Rub the cream all over, and rinse again with warm water when you're done. Stewart recommends adding some dish soap to the rinse to make sure that all of the cream comes off. Finally, dry your copper as soon as you're done rinsing it to prevent watermarks.

The more air, handling, and moisture your copper is exposed to, the more often you'll need to polish it. However, indoor items should only need it every few months. Stewart admits in her blog, "This task is time-consuming, but it is well-worth all the work and elbow grease."