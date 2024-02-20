Why Buying A Flat-Bottomed Wok Is Your Best Bet

The wok has been around for about 3000 years and is such a well-designed pan that it has had relatively few developments in its design during this time. Although woks can vary in size and material, the traditional wok always has a concave base. This concave shape has two functions. First, it ensures that heat is distributed efficiently and evenly from the heat source at the base of the pan up its sloping sides. Second, the rounded base is resistant to warping — essential when you consider the high heat generated by a wok burner.

The wok was first popularized in China and Southeast Asia, where kitchens and outdoor cooking spaces evolved with the wok, ensuring their rounded base could be placed above a powerful heat source and remain stable. Wok-based cooking has now become popular around the world, however in many countries particularly outside of Asia, the typical stovetop has flat heating elements, or is designed for flat-based pots and pans.

Enter the flat-bottomed wok. With similarly sloped sides, flat-bottomed woks provide many of the benefits of the traditional wok, but their flat base makes them far better at transferring heat from flat stovetops. This makes it much more versatile and practical for a kitchen setup that isn't designed for the classic round-bottomed wok. In fact, with a little practice, a flat-bottomed wok could turn into your one-pan solution for everything from pan-frying to steaming.