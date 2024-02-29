Think Twice Before Using Glass Cookware On The Stove

When it comes to cooking, each tool is not equally suitable for a particular task. For starters, there are both drawbacks and benefits to the type of stove that you choose to cook on. While there are drawbacks, these cons are outweighed by the reasons top chefs prefer gas cooktops, most of which center around the level of control that an open flame gives to a cook. The variety of stove that you choose to cook on is not the end of your culinary considerations.

When you're attempting to choose the correct piece of cookware for a meal, the material that you're preparing the meal in is of the utmost importance. Glass is one of the materials that you can choose. It is aesthetically appealing and dishwasher safe, but isn't a good heat conductor, and it cannot conduct electricity at all, making induction stovetops functionally unusable. However, not all glass is created equal. Before you use glass cookware on the stove, you'll need to make sure it is able to withstand the heat.