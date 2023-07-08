19 Mistakes To Avoid With Stainless Steel Cookware

Whether you've been a lifelong stainless steel cookware user or you're thinking about making the switch from nonstick, cast iron, or ceramic cookware, you may or may not already understand all the benefits that are associated with these types of pots and pans. Stainless steel is one of the best materials for retaining heat and ensuring it is distributed across the pan to ensure even cooking. It is also durable, relatively easy to maintain, and can withstand higher temperatures than nonstick cookware.

With all of the benefits of using stainless steel cookware, you might assume that cooking with it is completely straightforward and foolproof. However, this is unfortunately not the case. There are several mistakes that people often make that can damage the pots and pans, ruin the foods they're preparing, or make more work for in the kitchen than is necessary. Read on to learn to utilize your cookware to the fullest.