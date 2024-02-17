The Only Type Of Wok You Should Use On An Induction Stove

A wok is a specialized pan designed to cook food quickly over high heat. Traditionally featuring sloped sides and a rounded base, legend has it that the wok's origin stems from Chinese soldiers using their helmets as makeshift pans while on marches. The wok is synonymous with many classic dishes in Asian cooking, including Yangzhou fried rice and stir-fried Sichuan chicken. In experienced hands, over a powerful open flame, woks can create a heat-scorched flavor in food known as "wok hei," which translates as "breath of the wok". Without a wok, it's hard to create wok hei, making the wok a desirable piece of kitchen gear for cooking some Asian recipes authentically.

With an induction stove, cooking with traditional round-bottomed woks is challenging. There's no open flame to lick the edges of the pan, coating your food in smoke and flame flavor. With its rounded base, when placed on a flat surface like an induction stove, a traditional wok will be unstable at best, and at worst, it'll fall immediately, tipping hot oil over your stovetop. Thirdly, induction stoves only generate heat in the base of a pan where it touches the stove.

The solution is a flat-bottomed wok. These have more base surface area for generating induction heat, are more stable, are a more recognizable shape for Western cooks at home, and still have classic sloped sides, which are important for wok-style cooking.