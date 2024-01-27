12 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking On An Induction Cooktop

If you haven't considered an induction cooktop, it's time to start thinking about one. Induction cooktops operate by creating an electromagnetic field to transfer energy directly to your cookware. When you place a magnetic pan onto an induction cooktop, it creates heat for the pan and the pan alone, while everything around it stays cool. This technology comes with a wide variety of advantages. Not only are induction cooktops quicker to heat your pans than gas or electric alternatives, but they're also quicker to cool and way easier to clean thanks to their flat design. Induction cooktops also tend to be more environmentally friendly than some other styles of cooking.

With these positives, though, come negatives — and one major downside is that induction cooktops are more likely to be misused. Although they're pretty easy to operate, people's unfamiliarity with induction technology can lead to them making simple but crucial mistakes like buying the wrong pans, using incorrect heat settings, or placing their cookware on the stove poorly. It's also easy to forget that not all foods cook the same on induction cooktops, and neglecting to change your recipes can ruin your meal. We're here to help you avoid these errors and use your induction cooktop with style.