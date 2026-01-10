3 Best Kitchen Countertop Materials And 2 To Skip

If you're looking for the highest quality material for your kitchen countertop and have the budget, quartz is the one, according to Proslit Tile & Stone CEO and owner Irakli Khizanishvili. He told Daily Meal that quartz, an engineered stone that emerged in the 1970s, is the best type of stone to choose for your kitchen countertop.

Since the ground stone and resin composition of quartz is harder than granite and marble, it's more durable and doesn't nick or scratch as easily. Also, quartz isn't porous like marble, so it resists bacteria and stains. Applying a sealant only enhances that characteristic, but it's not necessary, making quartz one of the lowest-maintenance materials for kitchen countertops. The material is easy to clean as well, only requiring some mild soap and a non-abrasive cloth or sponge. In addition to these performance benefits, it comes in an array of design options, from solid colors to patterns — some of which incorporate metallic flecks and recycled glass.

Despite all of that, there are a couple of cons to installing quartz countertops in the kitchen. One of the biggest drawbacks is the high price tag. There's no other way to put it: Quartz countertops are among the most expensive. Although, it's worth noting that they're still cheaper than real marble. Another caveat is that it's not impervious to heat. If you put a very hot pot or baking dish directly on a quartz countertop, it can discolor the material. That's easy to avoid, though, with pot holders or cooling racks.