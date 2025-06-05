Why You Should Never Choose This Grout Color For Your Kitchen Tiles
Since the kitchen is such a vital part of your home — it's where you prepare meals, after all — choosing materials that are easy to clean, and keep clean, is essential. Tiles generally fit the bill for this, especially as backsplash between your lower and upper cabinets and behind your range and sink. However, there are caveats to the color of the grout you select to fill in between the tiles. White grout, in particular, isn't ideal in kitchens where food and drink splatters can cause staining.
Creating a bright, seamless look and making certain tile colors and shapes pop, white grout for your kitchen backsplash sounds like a beautiful option. The problem, though, is keeping it looking bright. Sure, you can mix bleach with warm water — the best way to clean your kitchen backsplash if it has white grout. However, it can still be difficult to keep it completely free of stains, even with proper sealing and resealing.
White epoxy grout, which is touted for its stain resistance, can naturally yellow over time, too. The last thing you want in your kitchen is random dingy spots and stain splodges in the backsplash. If you already have white grout and notice that it's turning dingy or yellow, it could be one of the signs your kitchen needs a remodel.
Alternatives to using white grout in your kitchen backsplash
Whether you're in the process of designing a brand-new kitchen or remodeling your current one, there are tons of grout color alternatives to white for your backsplash tiles. Selecting a light grout with just a little bit of color can prevent stains from being too visible. Another option is to choose a shade that provides a slight contrast to the color of the tiles, such as a beige or taupe grout with neutral tile colors.
Additionally, you can create dramatic patterns that draw the eye with contrasting grout and tile colors. If you want to bring back a vintage kitchen design trend, for instance, consider using contrasting colors like white tiles with gray or even black grout. Incorporating a different color from elsewhere in the room can tie your kitchen design together, too. For example, a grout color that matches your countertop can bring balance to a contrasting tile color. A helpful way to decide, if you're having trouble, is to create samples of the possibilities, and lay them in your kitchen so that you can get a better picture of what they will look like with your cabinets, appliances, and fixtures.
On the other hand, one of the affordable kitchen backsplashes you should know about is stick-on tile. That's because it doesn't require grout, so you don't even have to worry about choosing a color or the best type for your kitchen. An additional benefit is that peel-and-stick tiles come in all kinds of shapes, colors, and designs.