Why You Should Never Choose This Grout Color For Your Kitchen Tiles

Since the kitchen is such a vital part of your home — it's where you prepare meals, after all — choosing materials that are easy to clean, and keep clean, is essential. Tiles generally fit the bill for this, especially as backsplash between your lower and upper cabinets and behind your range and sink. However, there are caveats to the color of the grout you select to fill in between the tiles. White grout, in particular, isn't ideal in kitchens where food and drink splatters can cause staining.

Creating a bright, seamless look and making certain tile colors and shapes pop, white grout for your kitchen backsplash sounds like a beautiful option. The problem, though, is keeping it looking bright. Sure, you can mix bleach with warm water — the best way to clean your kitchen backsplash if it has white grout. However, it can still be difficult to keep it completely free of stains, even with proper sealing and resealing.

White epoxy grout, which is touted for its stain resistance, can naturally yellow over time, too. The last thing you want in your kitchen is random dingy spots and stain splodges in the backsplash. If you already have white grout and notice that it's turning dingy or yellow, it could be one of the signs your kitchen needs a remodel.