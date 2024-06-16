Expert-Approved Tips For Keeping Your Kitchen Stone Countertops As Good As New

If you want to avoid stains, Irakli Khizanishvili said that it's critical to "clean spills immediately with a soft cloth." The faster you clean the spill, the less time the substance has to stain the material. The reason behind this is that one of the biggest issues with using marble for your kitchen countertops (and some other types of stone) is that it's a porous material, which absorbs liquids and causes those stones to set in and become permanent. At the same time, using a soft cloth, as opposed to a sponge or tougher material, helps prevent you from scratching and further damaging the stone as you clean it.

Khizanishvili also explained that specific cleaners are key for avoiding damage, particularly chemical damage to the stone. "I recommend using a pH-neutral cleaner specifically formulated for stone surfaces," he noted. "This method is best because it effectively removes dirt and grime without damaging the stone's sealant or causing etching." And speaking of sealant and etching, he adds that it's important to "regularly seal your countertops to protect them from stains and etching." Sealant fills in the pores in your stone countertop, which is why it helps keep these issues from occurring.

It's not just the chemicals you use, either. The best way to clean your marble and other stone countertops involves blotting rather than wiping. Using this method can help you steer clear of accidentally spreading damaging substances around your countertop and worsening the stain.